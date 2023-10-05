Friday's Super DIRT Week Times Moved Up, Last Chance Showdowns Added

Friday’s Super DIRT Week 51 program will see racing action now start at 1pm (ET), and the addition of Last Chance Showdowns for all divisions.

The decision to adjust the schedule comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service to give fans, competitors and officials the biggest window possible to complete the racing events.

Four DIRTcar Sportsman Qualifying Heats will kick off the day at 1pm, followed by Super DIRTcar Series Qualifying Heats. Then, Friday’s program will go into Last Chance Showdowns for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks (if needed), DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and Super DIRTcar Series.

At the end of the day, the fields for all four divisions will be set and the spotlight for the weekend will be on the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50, DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75, DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150, and Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

FRIDAY RACING SCHEDULE:

1pm – DIRTcar Sportsman Qualifying Heats (4)

Super DIRTcar Series Qualifying Heats (3)

DIRTcar Pro Stock Last Chance Showdown (if needed)

DIRTcar 358 Modified Last Chance Showdowns (2)

DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns (3)

Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdowns (2)

DIRTcar Series PR