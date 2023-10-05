F1 fans given chance to have their name on Las Vegas GP chequered flag

Two Formula 1 fans are set to add their names to a piece of motorsport history at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, with F1 Authentics offering the final two squares on the race-ending chequered flag - one going to auction and another given away to one lucky fan.



Fans are able to add their name to a square on the checkered flag for each and every Formula 1 Grand Prix - a unique service offered by F1 Authentics.



After the flag has fallen, each individual square is cut from the flag, and the owner receives a framed memento of the race finish featuring their actual piece of cloth from the flag (including their name) and a photo of the winner crossing the finish line.



F1 Authentics earlier this year released chequered flag squares for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, for customers to add their name and be a part of the inaugural event. The flag sold out in record time with the final squares selling for GBP£1500 / US$1800 each!



However, two of the remaining squares have been held back by F1 Authentics so all F1 fans have a chance to ‘own the moment’ when the chequered flag is waved in Las Vegas.



F1 Authentics is holding a free-to-enter draw online draw and is expecting it to be their biggest competition yet.



Fans will be able to roll the dice for the chance to see the flag adorned with their names and immortalised forever as the winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix crosses the finish line. The competition will run between 3rd and 31st October. Click above to download high res image The remaining F1 Authentics-provided square will be auctioned to the highest bidder on F1 Authentics - launching 4th October and closing on 24th October, giving fans the chance to bid against one another and go wheel-to-wheel in the race to see their name waved at the Grand Prix. The Las Vegas Grand Prix (17th - 19th November) is one of the most anticipated additions to the F1 calendar in recent years. The race will take place at night through the iconic streets including the famous Las Vegas strip.



Based in the UK’s ‘motorsport valley’ – F1 Authentics is owned by Memento Exclusives and is the officially licensed authority of Formula 1 memorabilia and reimagined sporting goods, offering both auction and buy now products.



Working directly with the F1 teams, drivers, suppliers and partners, F1 Authentics source official licensed products as well as re-engineer race-used car parts, giving them a new life as both functional and stunning household items and pieces of furniture.



Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives & F1 Authentics commented: “Like everyone else in the F1 community, we’re excited for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. We knew our flag squares for the race would sell fast and were thrilled to see just how in demand they were. With limited space available on the flag, we’re delighted to offer the final squares via our free-to-enter competition and on our auction platform – giving the public another chance to have their names waved for the historic inaugural winner.”



Flag Your Interest in 2024



F1 Authentics is also giving fans the chance to sign up for advanced access to the 2024 F1 calendar’s flag squares, giving those who do the chance to get ahead and be a part of history as it’s being made. The pre-access is now open and options are available to view by clicking here.



The Own The Chequered Flag initiative first launched in 2020 and has continued to sell out for every race ever since. Through which, fans are able to not only feel closer to the sport but to ‘Own the Moment’ by having their personalised piece of F1 history for a lifetime.



