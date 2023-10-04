3F Racing and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas back to Europe for the EuroNASCAR Finals in Belgium

3F Racing and Ryan Vargas enjoyed their debut in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben so much that the #30 Chevrolet Camaro will be back in action in the EuroNASCAR Finals on October 14-15. At Circuit Zolder, the home of the 2023 EuroNASCAR Finals, Vargas is looking to add to the strong top-10 results he collected in Germany with 3F Racing and the technical support of Team Bleekemolen. For the second time in his life, Vargas will be leaving the USA to explore another European country and all is set for a warm welcome in the legendary woods of Limburg.



Vargas quickly found his footing in the EuroNASCAR 400-horsepower V8 car without any electronic driving aids. In what was his first time racing outside North America, he qualified for Superpole and finished in the top-10 in both EuroNASCAR PRO races at Oschersleben. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series driver wants to build on his results and take the next step at a track that has a rich history in global motorsport. Vargas turned 23 during the NASCAR GP Germany and is considered an emerging talent in NASCAR in the United States. Adding more road course experience by joining EuroNASCAR is the perfect way for the American to hone his driving skills.



“My time over in Germany was an absolute blast,” said Vargas ahead of his return to Europe. “The cars are nimble and can really be tossed around the corners. With less power from what I’m used to in the Truck and Xfinity Series you’re able to drive a lot more aggressively and have freedom to find new ways around the cars in front of you. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series platform is one that I’ve really come to love; everyone in the series is super supportive and raced me with a lot of aggression yet a lot of respect. To go across the pond and snag two top-10 results for 3F Racing and Critical Path Security was super special.”



Vargas is looking to further improve his feeling with the car in Belgium and take the next step in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The stakes are high at Circuit Zolder as four primary championship contenders have distinguished themselves in each division. There are also plenty of trophies on the line and double points on the table, which will make for thrilling, dramatic and exciting racing in the final rounds.



Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and multiple TV services around the world. The 2023 EuroNASCAR Finals will be held October 14-15 at the Circuit Zolder.

NWES PR