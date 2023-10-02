Gary St. Amant Named 52nd Winchester 400 Grand Marshal

Veteran Gary St. Amant will be a busy man during this year’s 52nd running of the famed Winchester 400 presented by Vores Welding & Steel. In addition to being crew chief for rising star Albert Francis, St. Amant has been named as this year’s Grand Marshal of the historic event.

With this year’s 400 edition seeing a return of the ASA branding, it is only fitting that St. Amant will give the legendary “drivers, start your engines” command on Sunday, October 15. It was under the American Speed Association banner that the Columbus, Ohio driver gained much success, including two series titles (1998, 2000) and a pair of Winchester 400 wins (2000, 2002).

His colorful driving career, which began around the short tracks of Ohio, included a brief foray into NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Hooters Pro Cup series.

Although no longer actively driving, the popular speedster remains actively involved within the sport. He has served as crew chief and mentor to many rising stars including Landon Cassill, Cody Coughlin, Travis Braden and more. This year he is working with the Riddick team.

Race fans will have the opportunity to hear from Gary during a Saturday afternoon meet and greet session and again on Sunday prior to the race start. To commemorate the day, Gary’s admirers are encouraged to wear vintage St. Amant swag. The Rumble in Fort Wayne will award $50 to one lucky St. Amant fan prior to the start of Sunday’s 400.

The Winchester 400 presented by Vores Welding & Steel is a busy 3-day race fest. It kicks off Friday (Oct. 13) with main events for the Vores Compact Touring Series, JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour, CRA Late Model Sportsman New Stars and CRA Street Stock New Stars. Qualifying for Sunday’s 400 race headlines Saturday along with main events for the Midwest Modified Tour, Crown Vics, CRA Late Model Sportsman and CRA Street Stocks. It all wraps up on Sunday as the ASA/CRA Super Series challenges the revered high banks for 400 laps.

Tickets for the weekend are available by calling the speedway office (765) 584-9701. Additional information may be found on the track’s website www. winchesterinspeedway.com.

ASA STARS PR