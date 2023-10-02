Sexton Gatlin Racing Goes From Disaster to Both Drivers in Usac/Cra Main at Perris Auto Speedway

Sexton Gatlin Racing came back from a disastrous start to finish the night with 13th and 17th place finishes in the USAC/CRA Glenn Howard Classic at Perris Auto Speedway. Up next will be a trip to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on October 14th.

Drivers Grant Sexton, the USAC/CRA Series leading rookie, and his father Brent represented SGR at the series home track. The father and son combo took laps in qualifying with Grant timing in 10th fastest of the 24 cars on hand with a lap of 17.019. Brent, in only his third series start, was 21st at 18.198.

The first event after qualifying was the Senior Sprint Car heat race. In addition to USAC/CRA, Brent decided to race with the Seniors for the second time ever. Unfortunately, he tangled with another car heading into turn one on the first lap. The result was a spectacular two-car flip mere seconds after the green flag. Fortunately, Brent and the other driver were uninjured, but their cars were heavily damaged. The initial word from the pits was SGR did not have enough parts to repair Brent’s car. As he was running the same car in both portions of the show, it also meant he was done in USAC/CRA as well.

With Brent seemingly done, Grant was going to fly the SGR flag by himself the rest of the way at the Howard Classic. The teen’s effort began in the first 10-lap USAC/CRA heat race of the night. However, things did not go well. While he ended up with a better fate than his father in the Senior’s, he left the race after only nine laps and finished in the ninth spot.

Grant’s issue in the heat created a conundrum for the crew. While it was initially announced that Brent was done for the night, the team was busy trying to get the car repaired for the main event. It was a race against time to get the mangled car repaired but everyone pitched in and was on it.

When the cars rolled onto the track for main event introductions, one of them was Brent’s repaired #44i. Grant began the 30-lapper in 10th and Brent began in the 20th spot. Grant ended up completing all 30 laps and placed 13th. Brent advanced forward three spots and finished 17th despite leaving the action with three laps remaining.

Grant came out of the night eighth in the championship standings with four races to go. His next action will be on October 13th at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. The 360 engine previously owned by Rico Abreu that Brent used on Saturday will be set aside until Grant uses it in November’s Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway. Brent, the defending POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion, will hop back in his lightning sprint for that show. Joining the lightning action will be his oldest son Dalton. A past regular in the lightning sprint car wars, the soon-to-be 21-year-old will be making his fourth start of the 2023 racing campaign.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

