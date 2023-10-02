Drake Edwards Wins Third Straight Wmr Event While Championship Tightens at Mohave

Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. kept Saturday night’s Western Midget Racing hardware in his home Copper State by winning at Mohave Valley Raceway. The win marked Edwards’ third straight Western Midget Racing victory and gives him the sweep of both Mohave Valley rounds in 2023. The penultimate round of the WMR championship also saw the standings close tremendously between Oakley’s Bryant Bell and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell.

Bell and Edwards won the heat races over the 16-car turnout on hand. Isaiah Vasquez and Cortez, Colorado’s Joey Klemish were the front row starters for the 20-lap feature.

Edwards wasted little time taking the lead and led wire-to-wire his sixth points-paying win of the year. Mitchell overcame a 15th starting position to charge into second place at the finish. Lindley, New York’s Darin Horton finished a career-best third followed by Lodi’s Nate Wait, Adam Teves, and Bell in sixth.

The finish moves Mitchell and Bell into a tie for the championship with the finale looming large at Ventura Raceway on October 21.

RESULTS: Mohave Valley Raceway September 30, 2023

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4-Drake Edwards[3]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[15]; 3. 66-Darin Horton[8]; 4. 35W-Nate Wait[7]; 5. 3-Adam Teves[13]; 6. 09-Bryant Bell[4]; 7. 54-Anthony Bruno[5]; 8. 57-Blaine Craft[14]; 9. 31-Todd Hawse[12]; 10. 20-Kyle Hawse[6]; 11. 11-Isaiah Vasquez[1]; 12. 15-Adam Weisberg[11]; 13. 20AZ-Chase Farris[10]; 14. 7-Mason Keefer[9]; 15. 7A-Joey Klemish[2]; 16. 5S-Racin Silva[16]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 09-Bryant Bell[1]; 2. 7A-Joey Klemish[7]; 3. 54-Anthony Bruno[3]; 4. 35W-Nate Wait[5]; 5. 7-Mason Keefer[6]; 6. 15-Adam Weisberg[8]; 7. 3-Adam Teves[2]; 8. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 4-Drake Edwards[1]; 2. 11-Isaiah Vasquez[6]; 3. 20-Kyle Hawse[3]; 4. 66-Darin Horton[4]; 5. 20AZ-Chase Farris[8]; 6. 31-Todd Hawse[2]; 7. 57-Blaine Craft[7]; 8. 5S-Racin Silva[5]

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.14 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Blake Bower

7.28 Ocean Speedway Winner: Blake Bower

7.29 Antioch Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

8.11 Ocean Speedway Winner: Bryant Bell

8.12 Marysville Raceway Winner: Drake Edwards

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway Winner: Drake Edwards

10.21 Ventura Raceway

