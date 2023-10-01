Brody Roa Takes Second in Glenn Howard Classic – Mohave Valley up Next on October 14th

For fans attending races in the USAC/CRA series in 2023, there has only been one place to see driver Brody Roa. That is, at or near the head of the pack. The Garden Grove, California-based star was there once again when he placed second in the Glenn Howard Classic before an enthusiastic crowd at Perris Auto Speedway.

Roa, driving the Tom and Christy Dunkel-owned Inland Rigging #17R, was one of 24 series cars to show up for the next to last sprint car race at the famous track in 2023. Amidst the best season of his career, the veteran driver entered the night with a bulging 151-point advantage in the championship standings. By the time the program ended, he drove home with a still comfortable 142-point lead with only four races remaining on the schedule.

When time trials were over, the scoresheet showed Roa as the fifth fastest qualifier with a time of 16.872. Much to the chagrin of the competition, that meant that if the “Pride of Garden Grove” placed in the first four positions in his heat race, he would more than likely be on the front row for the main event. With the way his season has gone so far, that seemed like a “slam dunk.” However, things do not always go as planned or expected.

Roa confidently entered the 10-lap heat race in the fifth position on the inside of row three. He quickly raced into the top four and his starting position on the front row seemed assured. But the odds suddenly tilted against him when he bicycled his pristine white car in turn two. It looked like the car was going to go over, but Roa saved it from flipping. Unfortunately, a yellow flag due to the aeronautics meant that he would have to restart at the back.

When the heat race resumed, Roa immediately went on the attack and began passing cars. He needed to get by four of them. He got past three and was closing on the fourth one but ran out of time when the checkered flag came down. That meant instead of starting on the front row of the main, he had to begin on the outside of the fourth row in eighth.

Roa put the moves on when the main began and advanced forward. He fought and clawed his way all the way up to second and that is where he finished. One can only speculate on what may have been if the bicycle had not happened in the heat race.

Roa is having one of the best-ever seasons in the 24-year history of USAC/CRA. In the 14 races in the series this year, the likable driver has finished first or second 12 times with eight wins and four second-place efforts. Combining those with a fifth-place finish at Perris in April, he has only placed out of the top five once.

Roa’s next appearance with USAC/CRA will come on October 14th when the series goes to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway for the third and final time of the year.

The Inland Rigging drivers and cars have this weekend off. Next week Tommy Dunkel and his #17A will return to action for the final USAC West Coast Series points race of 2023 at the Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. Details to follow in next week’s release.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Jambo Barbeque Pits, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

Inland Rigging Racing PR