North Wilkesboro: Matt Hirschman wins Whelen Mod Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Matt Hirschman won Saturday night’s Whelen Modified Tour race at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150.



Saturday’s race was his first race back since his scary wreck that left him injured during a Modified Tour race at Thompson Speedway on August 16th. Hirschman sustained a broken left arm as result of his crash on Aug.16 and was sidelined from competition for a month.



Hirschman was able to hold off the competition during a swing of late-race restarts and a green-white-checkered overtime restart to win on Saturday night. On the restart, Hirschman was able to get a lead over the field. Silk would move to the second position over Coby and on the final lap Bonsignore took third place away from Coby.



As Coby was approaching the finish, he lost control of his Modified in Turn 4 and set off a big wreck on the front stretch to end the race.



Saturday’s event featured nine cautions.



For Hirschman, this marks his third Whelen Modified Tour win of the season and his eighth win of his career.



Rounding out the top five were Ron Silk in second, Justin Bonsignore in third, Erik Goodale in fourth and Patrick Emerling in fifth.



2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman finished the event in the sixth position and 2000 Cup series champion Bobby Labonte got credited with 33rd place finish after ending his day early due to incident.



Rounding out the top ten were Ryan Newman in sixth, Andrew Krause in seventh, Doug Coby in eighth, Kyle Ebersole in ninth and Bobby Santos III in tenth.



NASCAR announced earlier this week that North Wilkesboro Speedway would return to the Cup Series schedule again in 2024 to host the All-Star Race for the second consecutive year. The track will get a makeover as the current surface that has been there for the track’s entirety will be repaved ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race.