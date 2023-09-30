Race of Champions Family of Series Set to Close Out Season With “ the Shootout” at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Saturday, October 14

The Race of Champions Family of Series are getting ready to close out their seasons in Perry, N.Y., at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway on Saturday, October 14, 2023 when the track hosts in traditional closing event of the season, “The Shootout”.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Race of Champions Super Stock; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash and Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series will all conclude their seasons.

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., currently leads the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series point standings over Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., by just 44 markers. Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y., has a mathematical chance at the title as well.

In Race of Champions Super Stock Series competition, opportunities to a crown a new champion exist all the way through the top-five drivers. Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., currently leads Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., while Jacob Christman of Walnutport, Pa., sits third. Matt Druar of Clarence, N.Y., and Jacob Gustafson of Webster, N.Y., round out the top-five and remain mathematically alive in the championship chase.

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., looks to claim his second consecutive Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series crown. Robinson is in front Trisha Connolly of Palmerton, Pa., who has had an extremely consistent season.

Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., leads Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., in the championship standings in the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series standings. John Sippel of Webster, N.Y., remains within striking distance in third.

The gates will open for fans at 12:00pm (Noon) with racing beginning on “The Bullring” for the Western New York racing season finale, “The Shootout” at 2:00pm.

Where: “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway, Perry, N.Y.

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Directions: The track is located just in Wyoming County, just minutes off route 20A at 35 Adrian Road, Perry, NY 14530 just a short drive from Buffalo, Rochester, Geneseo and the Southern Tier of New York.

What: “The Shootout” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Race of Champions Super Stock; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / http://www.thebullringwcis. com/

ROC Mods PR