Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Aim to Reverse Recent Course at Salem Speedway

Since scoring their fifth-place finish at Michigan International Speedway in early August, the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team has struggled to keep the consistency on track, including the most recent ARCA race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 14.

Muniz impressed in his Thunder Valley debut, but a restart accordion effect resulted in terminal damage to the No. 30 Ford | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang and a frustrating 23rd-place finish.

Heading to the famed Southern Indiana short track this weekend, Muniz and his Mooresville, N.C.-based team hope to find the bright light at the end of the tunnel and return to top-10 status under the lights Saturday night.

“We have two races left in the season, and I am determined to go to Salem this weekend and put an exclamation point on our finish,” said Muniz. “There are no words to describe what the last two months have been like for our Rette Jones Racing team.

“Without question, our No. 30 Ford | Rette Jones Racing Fords have had incredible speed, but for one reason or another, we have not been able to secure the finishes we deserved. Bristol really looked good for our Rette Jones Racing team, but trouble found us again, and we had nothing to show for our performance.

“This weekend, I turn to Salem Speedway, another new track during my rookie ARCA Menards Series season, and hope we’re able to put an end to this black cloud and earn a strong finish.”

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is also focused on points. With his result at Bristol, Muniz remains fourth in points and sits 19 points behind fellow rookie Christian Rose.

A strong finish on Saturday night will assist him in reclaiming the points he has recently lost.

“We’re chasing more than a good finish on Saturday night at Salem,” added Muniz. “We are chasing points. I know the championship is impossible, but finishing third in points certainly is, and that is what we are fighting for over the next two weeks.”