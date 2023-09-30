TOYOTA USAC: Grant Leads Toyota 1-2-3 On Night Two In BC39 At IMS

Justin Grant took the lead on lap 20 of 30 on the way to earning the victory on night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Track at IMS, Thursday night. Cannon McIntosh finished second and Emerson Axsom was third to give Toyota a sweep of the podium with all three drivers transferring directly to Saturday night’s A Main.

The victory is Grant’s first national midget feature win of the season and closed out a dominating day that saw him win his opening heat race, his qualifying race, and the feature. He becomes the eighth different Toyota-powered driver to win in USAC competition this season. The win is the 12th career win for Grant with Toyota.

Starting on the front row with McIntosh, Axsom would take the lead on lap one with McIntosh right on his tail and Grant moving up to third.

As Axsom continued to pace the race, McIntosh closed to with .2 seconds of him before a caution flag would wave on lap 16. On the restart, Grant would get a run on McIntosh and take over second place on lap 17. Three laps later, Grant would overtake Axsom for the lead and pull away for the victory. Behind him, Axsom and McIntosh were evenly matched, but a slight bobble on the final lap allowed McIntosh to take advantage to come home in second with Axsom third.

Three more Toyota powers captured top-10 finishes on the night as Ryan Timms placed fifth, Karter Sarff was sixth and Jake Andreotti finished tenth.

The final night of the Driven2SaveLives BC 39 will take place at The Dirt Track at IMS on Saturday night with four Toyota drivers transferring directly to the A Main with Taylor Reimer joining Grant, McIntosh and Axsom after placing second on Thursday night.

Quotes:

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “We’re here racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of all these great fans so we’re not going to phone it in and come home third if we can help it. We’ve worked really, really hard on this RMS car all week since Eldora. We’ve been working late nights on this thing and I think we built a better mouse trap. Our RMS race cars are fast and I think it could be a slugfest tomorrow.”

Cannon McIntosh, CB Industries: “Track position is big right now and luckily, we started up front. Every lap I ran on the cushion I felt like I was getting more and more comfortable. It was a big learning curve for me, but I felt like in the long runs I was really good. I got to Emerson there early in the race and then we got right up to him, and I felt like we were going to make a move and then the yellow came out. Then Grant restarted really well, and his short run speed was really good and once he got out front, you really weren’t going to catch him. Then we got that last yellow and Emerson got tripped up a little, so I had a chance, and we were able to get second. Hats off to the CB Industries team. I felt like we were really good all night and got better and better every time we ran. Hats off to GearWrench, Toyota, Mobil 1, K1 RaceGear and a lot of people who help me get into this position.”

Emerson Axsom, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “We ran third, but I thought Cannon and I were the same speed and I thought I had no pressure for second, but I messed up and he was able to drive around me. It’s awesome to be here and I’m glad all the fans came. It’s an awesome event honoring Bryan and Driven2SaveLives. I want to thank Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota, Chuckie and my dad, they’re working really hard.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Dirt Track at IMS Friday Feature Results

Justin Grant – 1st

Cannon McIntosh – 2nd

Emerson Axsom – 3rd

Ryan Timms – 5th

Karter Sarff – 6th

Jake Andreotti – 10th

Mitchell Davis – 12th

Gavin Miller – 14th

Zach Daum – 15th

Brady Bacon – 22nd

TRD PR