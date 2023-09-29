NASCAR Partners with Chevrolet to Continue ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ in October

Chevrolet will continue its fight against breast cancer with the return of the specially-themed pink ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Camaro ZL1 as the official pace car for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Featuring the American Cancer Society logo, the pink Camaro ZL1 pace car will raise both money and awareness as it serves as the pace car at each of the three events during the month of October. For every caution lap the pink Camaro ZL1 completes, Chevrolet will make a donation of $350 (up to $50,000) to the American Cancer Society to honor the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative. Chevrolet will also host a group of breast cancer survivors at each race with the experience including special appearances by Team Chevy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, rides in the pink Camaro ZL1 pace car and more.

This marks the 13th consecutive year Chevrolet has partnered with the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative. In 2022, 108 caution laps were completed among the three participating races, generating a $37,800 donation to the American Cancer Society.

“Chevrolet is proud to continue our commitment to the American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative,” said Alyssa Haba, Motorsports Strategic Planning and Operations Manager for Chevrolet. “It is always an honor to carry the ACS logo on our pink Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car during the month of October and we look forward to the opportunity to bring awareness for this important cause to the track again this year.”

NASCAR will support Chevrolet’s continued efforts in the fight against breast cancer by partnering with the manufacturer to add an additional market to the program for this year’s campaign. Together, NASCAR and Chevrolet will host the third event at one of its original tracks, Martinsville Speedway, as the sanctioning body celebrates its 75th anniversary.

“We applaud our great partners at Chevrolet for all the tremendous work they do to bring significant visibility to breast cancer awareness and the American Cancer Society,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR senior vice president of partnership marketing. “NASCAR is honored to provide a platform for this initiative and play a role in the fight against a disease that directly impacts so many people across the globe.”

The pink Camaro ZL1 will make its first on-track appearance of the season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, serving as the pace car for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500.

GM PR