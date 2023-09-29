Steven Snyder, Jr. Tops Non-Wing Opener At The Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout

Going up against a field of 117 drivers from 19 states, the lone driver from Maryland was the one on top when the checkered flag dropped, as Steven Snyder, Jr. captured his 11th victory of the season on Night 1 of the Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout at U.S. 24 Speedway with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

A two-time winner in NOW600 Outlaw competition, Thursday’s win is the first time Snyder has topped NOW600 Stock Non-Wing, where he is the 64th driver to do so.

Taking off from the pole, Snyder was not unchallenged but was untouched as Kale Drake took numerous shots on restarts; the No. 26k pulled even at one point but could not make the advance. Into his groove in the closing laps, Snyder pulled away by 1.467-seconds for the win. Kale Drake in second was followed by Jett Hays from sixth, who slid into third with three laps to go. Greyson Springer ended up fourth, with Gunnar Setser grabbing fifth at the line.

Taking the final lock-in for Saturday’s $ 12,222.22-to-win feature event was Indiana racing legend Russ Gamester.

The Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout at U.S. 24 Speedway with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division transitions to A-Class on Friday, September 29, with gates opening at 4:00 P.M. and cars on track for Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M. (EDT). Grandstand admission is free.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

Live online coverage of NOW600 National competition and select weekly and regional events can be found on http://www.dirt2media.com for $32.99 a month. Races can be viewed on all major web browsers, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles, Fire TV, iOS app, and Chromecast.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

U.S. 24 Speedway (Logansport, Ind.)

Thursday, September 28, 2023

NOW600 NON-WING MICROS

Dirt2Media A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 83X-Jett Hays[6]; 4. 24G-Greyson Springer[2]; 5. G5-Gunnar Setser[5]; 6. 49G-Russ Gamester[8]; 7. 29C-Chase Cabre[10]; 8. 95X-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 9. 41C-Brian Carber[14]; 10. 5K-Kris Carroll[9]; 11. 99EE-Eastin Ashbrooke[12]; 12. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 13. 71-Tim Buckwalter[13]; 14. 14R-Jake Nail[19]; 15. 20Q-Brecken Reese[17]; 16. 21-Mason Beinhower[18]; 17. 5X-Jack Kassik[16]; 18. 1V-Johnny Boland[15]; 19. 74-Sheldon Creed[11]; 20. 3W-Chris Cochran[20]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 2. 83X-Jett Hays[1]; 3. 74-Sheldon Creed[3]; 4. 5X-Jack Kassik[4]; 5. 23-Alec Quiggle[5]; 6. 21BB-Beau Brandon[8]; 7. 5W-Reed Whitney[7]; 8. 50X-Megan Cooley[9]; 9. 22-Kole Kirkman[12]; 10. 08J-Jace McIntosh[6]; 11. 83-Brant Woods[20]; 12. 14C-Chris Andrews[13]; 13. 9A-Hunter Hanson[14]; 14. 88-Caleb Moen[16]; 15. 38-Brantley Tjaden[10]; 16. 18-Aidan Leingang[17]; 17. 71T-Ron Dennis[21]; 18. 88L-Billy Lieb[15]; 19. 9X-Brad Sutton[22]; 20. 18X-Shawn Amor[19]; 21. 84J-JT Qualls[24]; 22. 20-Tony Morris[18]; 23. 38R-Riley Osantowski[11]; 24. 29-Ed Cleveland[23]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 2 (20 Laps): 1. 24G-Greyson Springer[3]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 3. 99EE-Eastin Ashbrooke[11]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 5. 93-Matt Carr[7]; 6. 7MM-Brandon Rose[12]; 7. 88M-Max Crabdree[13]; 8. 16F-Matthew Francis[10]; 9. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[17]; 10. 19-Eddie Hartley[19]; 11. 66C-Caleb Shietze[16]; 12. 33-Cruz Dickerson[8]; 13. 38J-Jimmy Wood[6]; 14. 99-Mason Seubert[14]; 15. 95M-Paige Moss[15]; 16. 55-Caden Ashton[18]; 17. 13-Elijah Gile[21]; 18. J37-Jovi Duffy[23]; 19. 37-Landon Davis[22]; 20. 4Y-Jett Yantis[2]; 21. 15-Alex Ruppert[5]; 22. 57JR-Tyler Hartzell[9]; 23. 39-Russ Disinger[20]; 24. 98J-Jackie Smith[24]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 3 (20 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[6]; 2. 49G-Russ Gamester[1]; 3. 71-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 4. 21-Mason Beinhower[8]; 5. 2D-Cole Dewease[2]; 6. 5P-Blake Pence[11]; 7. 43-Parker Perry[16]; 8. 17-Zack Pence[17]; 9. 77-Robbie Smith[4]; 10. 50-Jacob Severn[14]; 11. 07C-Carter Whaley[18]; 12. 68-Landon Ellis[13]; 13. 21B-Jack Hoyer[10]; 14. 16W-Hunter Walker[21]; 15. 88A-AJ Parrish[20]; 16. 3X-AJ Cooley[7]; 17. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[3]; 18. 21K-Keegan Osantowski[15]; 19. 11B-Colton Booten[9]; 20. 25B-Chevy Boyer[12]; 21. 34-Colton Robinson[19]; 22. ES10-Easton Zent[22]; 23. 7S-Kanon Posey[23]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 4 (20 Laps): 1. 95X-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 5K-Kris Carroll[6]; 3. 41C-Brian Carber[9]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail[14]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 6. 53-Brandon Shaw[8]; 7. 2TK-Todd Kirkman[16]; 8. 2B-Garrett Benson[20]; 9. 2V-Stone Sharpe[21]; 10. 95-Hayden McKnight[15]; 11. 96-Jayson Campbell[3]; 12. 9-Bryce Comer[10]; 13. 56-Michael Hubert[22]; 14. 64-Ronnie Dawson[13]; 15. 19J-Justin Robison[23]; 16. 25J-Delaney Jost[19]; 17. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[18]; 18. 5H-Bradley Huish[12]; 19. 08-Peter Smith[5]; 20. 07R-Bubba Rains[11]; 21. 37P-Aiden Purdue[1]; 22. 49-Aiden Price[4]; 23. 24M-Bryce Maxson[17]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 5 (20 Laps): 1. G5-Gunnar Setser[1]; 2. 29C-Chase Cabre[2]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[4]; 4. 3W-Chris Cochran[3]; 5. 3-Cole Schroeder[5]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 7. 99B-Cole Bodine[9]; 8. 7A-Charlie Allen[11]; 9. 18O-Laine Hite[15]; 10. 78B-Brody Wake[13]; 11. 07-Zak Gorski[22]; 12. 44-Cameron Paul[18]; 13. 78J-Joe Askew[20]; 14. 33W-Seth Whitaker[17]; 15. 16-Garrett Sautter[21]; 16. 52JR-Conner Long[12]; 17. 51-Bill Malicoat[16]; 18. 14-Landon Muehlberger[10]; 19. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[8]; 20. 15N-Neal Allison[14]; 21. 4-Michael Linderman[7]; 22. 74R-Robby Brockman[19]; 23. 99E-Tres Mehler[23]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49G-Russ Gamester[5]; 2. 08-Peter Smith[3]; 3. 21BB-Beau Brandon[4]; 4. 7A-Charlie Allen[2]; 5. 16F-Matthew Francis[7]; 6. 21B-Jack Hoyer[9]; 7. 43-Parker Perry[8]; 8. 16W-Hunter Walker[1]; 9. 2V-Stone Sharpe[6]; 10. 9X-Brad Sutton[10]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Sheldon Creed[2]; 2. 96-Jayson Campbell[4]; 3. 38-Brantley Tjaden[1]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 5. 99EE-Eastin Ashbrooke[6]; 6. 7MM-Brandon Rose[8]; 7. 68-Landon Ellis[10]; 8. 44-Cameron Paul[5]; 9. 29-Ed Cleveland[3]; 10. ES10-Easton Zent[9]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]; 2. 5W-Reed Whitney[2]; 3. 3W-Chris Cochran[6]; 4. 41C-Brian Carber[5]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake[10]; 6. 25B-Chevy Boyer[8]; 7. 2TK-Todd Kirkman[7]; 8. 51-Bill Malicoat[9]; 9. 7S-Kanon Posey[1]; 10. 99E-Tres Mehler[3]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 37P-Aiden Purdue[5]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]; 3. 50X-Megan Cooley[2]; 4. 2D-Cole Dewease[10]; 5. 15N-Neal Allison[3]; 6. 18O-Laine Hite[6]; 7. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[1]; 8. 34-Colton Robinson[4]; 9. 2B-Garrett Benson[7]; 10. 56-Michael Hubert[9]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Aiden Price[1]; 2. 4Y-Jett Yantis[6]; 3. 33-Cruz Dickerson[4]; 4. 99B-Cole Bodine[5]; 5. 95-Hayden McKnight[2]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[10]; 7. 24M-Bryce Maxson[3]; 8. 55-Caden Ashton[7]; 9. 74R-Robby Brockman[9]; 10. J37-Jovi Duffy[8]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]; 3. 5X-Jack Kassik[6]; 4. 22-Kole Kirkman[2]; 5. 53-Brandon Shaw[8]; 6. 50-Jacob Severn[7]; 7. 88L-Billy Lieb[9]; 8. 25J-Delaney Jost[4]; 9. 16-Garrett Sautter[5]; 10. (DNS) 98J-Jackie Smith

CorvetteParts.net Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Alec Quiggle[1]; 2. 93-Matt Carr[2]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 4. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[9]; 5. 9A-Hunter Hanson[4]; 6. 5H-Bradley Huish[8]; 7. 64-Ronnie Dawson[10]; 8. 18X-Shawn Amor[5]; 9. 78J-Joe Askew[7]; 10. 84J-JT Qualls[3]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Alex Ruppert[1]; 2. 08J-Jace McIntosh[3]; 3. 57JR-Tyler Hartzell[2]; 4. 95X-Braden Chiaramonte[10]; 5. 5P-Blake Pence[6]; 6. 14R-Jake Nail[7]; 7. 95M-Paige Moss[9]; 8. 20-Tony Morris[8]; 9. 37-Landon Davis[4]; 10. 19J-Justin Robison[5]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[1]; 3. 77-Robbie Smith[6]; 4. 14-Landon Muehlberger[3]; 5. 5K-Kris Carroll[10]; 6. 52JR-Conner Long[8]; 7. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[5]; 8. 88A-AJ Parrish[2]; 9. 71T-Ron Dennis[7]; 10. 07-Zak Gorski[9]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 24G-Greyson Springer[2]; 2. 4-Michael Linderman[1]; 3. 21-Mason Beinhower[4]; 4. 38R-Riley Osantowski[3]; 5. 07R-Bubba Rains[6]; 6. 14C-Chris Andrews[8]; 7. 17-Zack Pence[5]; 8. 18-Aidan Leingang[9]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile[7]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 83X-Jett Hays[8]; 2. 3X-AJ Cooley[2]; 3. 29C-Chase Cabre[7]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree[1]; 5. 99-Mason Seubert[4]; 6. 88-Caleb Moen[6]; 7. 33W-Seth Whitaker[3]; 8. 19-Eddie Hartley[5]; 9. 83-Brant Woods[9]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Tim Buckwalter[1]; 2. 38J-Jimmy Wood[3]; 3. 11B-Colton Booten[2]; 4. 9-Bryce Comer[4]; 5. 78B-Brody Wake[5]; 6. 66C-Caleb Shietze[6]; 7. 21K-Keegan Osantowski[9]; 8. 07C-Carter Whaley[7]; 9. 39-Russ Disinger[8]

