Another step for Max Lanza's comeback in the Challenger Trophy

Two new podiums for Max Lanza in Germany, even more protagonist of the EuroNASCAR PRO Challenger Trophy. The Italian drider has further shortened the distance from the leadership, entering the Zolder Finals with just 22 points to recover. Excellent weekend also for Roberto Benedetti, who took the second place in the Legend Trophy in Sunday's race.

Max Lanza's weekend started in the best possible way already from the Friday's free practice, when the #88 Camaro ended so close to the overall Top 10 and signed the best chrono of the Challenger Trophy in the second session. Third in the qualifying, Lanza has made consistency his best weapon, bringing home two new podiums and gaining important championship points. "The goal was to shorten the distance and we succeeded, we didn't risk anything and we took a safe result. In Race 2 we could certainly have done better, but a contact brought us back. In Zolder we will have two races and double points, it's like saying that the real gap has halved and the opportunities have doubled. It will be a unique show, an incredible battle!" commented Max Lanza, whose comeback in the championship took him to third place in the Challenger Trophy standings.

In the EuroNASCAR 2 Division, Roberto Benedetti concluded a constantly growing weekend in the best possible way. After signing the eighth best time in the practices, the Rome-native driver brought his #88 Camaro in P4 in Race 1 thanks to a solid overall Top10 overall. In the second race Benedetti improved further, once again entering the Top10 and achieving a solid second place in the Legend Trophy. These results place the Italian driver in fourth place in the Trophy standings, only 5 points away from second place and 35 from the Champion title. Definitely limited gaps considering the double points of the next round.

The Grand Finale of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is scheduled for the weekend of 16-18 October on the Belgian track of Zolder.

Max Lanza PR