Charlie Mellilo Joins Executive Team at World Racing Group

World Racing Group expanded its executive team by adding Charlie Mellilo as its Chief Media and Marketing Officer.

Most recently, Charlie led Global Client Services for Endeavor Streaming, the direct-to-consumer technology division of Endeavor. In his new role, Charlie will oversee all areas of content creation, production, distribution and marketing for all World Racing Group properties, including the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series, as well as its direct-to-consumer platform DIRTVision.

About his new role, Charlie said, “World Racing Group is the pinnacle of the sport of dirt racing. The team is amazing, and I am very excited to join the organization.” He added, “They have created an amazing business that is positioned for tremendous growth. I am excited to help usher in that new stage.”

“Charlie is a proven leader and a true innovator in the sports media space, and we are thrilled to have him join the organization. We know he will help elevate our business, help us continue our evolution, and further strengthen our position as the leader in dirt racing,” said World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter.

Charlie joined Endeavor in 2018 through its acquisition of NeuLion. During his time at NeuLion and Endeavor, Charlie was responsible for the launch of numerous well-known services including UFC Fight Pass, Rogers Sportsnet NOW, and Univision NOW. He also worked with the NBA, NFL, WWE, ESPN, Sky New Zealand and many other premier sports properties on numerous direct-to-consumer services.

WRG PR