Winchester 400 Weekend Hourly Schedule Released

ASA STARS National Tour/ASA CRA Super Series and Winchester Speedway officials have released the detailed hourly schedule for the 52nd Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel weekend.

While racing will start Friday night with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Vore’s Compact Touring Series championship features, the ASA STARS National Tour will not see the track until Saturday morning. Super Late Models will get two one-hour sessions at 11:30am ET and 1:00 before Go Fas Pole Qualifying for the Winchester 400 at 4:15. The CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, Midwest Modified Tour and Thunder Roadsters will have their championship races on Saturday night.

The ASA STARS National Tour driver’s meeting on Sunday will be at 10:15am, with an autograph session set for 12:30. Pre-race ceremonies will begin at 1:30, with the Winchester 400 set to go green at 2:00. The entire weekend will be broadcasted live on RacingAmerica.TV, while Sunday’s Winchester 400 will also be live on MidwestTour.TV and TrackTV. com

CLICK HERE FOR FULL SCHEDULE

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR