William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - Atlas 200 at Salem Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT SALEM: William Sawalich will make his first start at Salem Speedway this weekend in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS).

2023 ARCA EAST CHAMPION: Sawalich claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) championship two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway. He ended the season with four wins and finished in the top-five in all eight races on the AMSE schedule. He became the second AMSE champion for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and the first Minnesotan to win the series championship.

Sawalich claimed the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) championship two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway. He ended the season with four wins and finished in the top-five in all eight races on the AMSE schedule. He became the second AMSE champion for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and the first Minnesotan to win the series championship. 2023 ARCA MENARDS SERIES OWNER’S CHAMPIONSHIP: The No. 18 car trails the No. 20 in the AMS owner’s points standings by just three points heading into the last two races of the season. The No. 18 has had three drivers behind the wheel in 2023 – Taylor Gray, Connor Mosack, and Sawalich. JGR owns two AMS owner’s championships that came back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst combined to win the 2020 owner’s championship on the strength of seven wins. Gibbs then claimed the 2021 owner’s championship again in 2020 with 10 wins.

2023 ARCA MENARDS SERIES OWNER'S CHAMPIONSHIP: The No. 18 car trails the No. 20 in the AMS owner's points standings by just three points heading into the last two races of the season. The No. 18 has had three drivers behind the wheel in 2023 – Taylor Gray, Connor Mosack, and Sawalich. JGR owns two AMS owner's championships that came back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst combined to win the 2020 owner's championship on the strength of seven wins. Gibbs then claimed the 2021 owner's championship again in 2020 with 10 wins.

RACE INFO: The AMS Atlas 200 at BMS will take place at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 30. The race will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 2 and FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “Bristol was really fun, but I’m looking ahead to this week at Salem. We’ve had some great short track runs recently so I know the guys will bring a good car and we’ll go out and battle to try to end the night in Victory Lane.”

JGR PR