Majeski Files Entry for First Winchester 400 Appearance

Current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski has filed his entry for the 52nd Running of the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel on October 13-15.

The Wisconsin driver has established himself as one of Super Late Model racing’s top drivers for the past decade, but the high-banked half-mile presents a completely different challenge to Majeski as he will be making his first-ever appearance at Winchester.

Majeski has three wins on the season at Madison, Milwaukee and WIR and holds a 63-point edge over Cole Butcher in the standings. He is coming off his worst finish of the season at Toledo after engine issues ended his race prematurely.

Even outside the ASA STARS National Tour, his results in the Super Late Model have been nothing short of spectacular. In just ten total Super Late Model starts in 2023, his 13th at Toledo has been his only finish outside the top-ten and one of just two outside the top-five.

Majeski also finds himself in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, attempting to get into the final four. He could very well find himself going into the weekend of November 3-5 racing for a NASCAR Truck Series title at Phoenix Raceway and an ASA STARS National Tour championship at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

More entries for the Winchester 400 will be released as it gets closer to race weekend.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR