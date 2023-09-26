Thomas Nepveu Wins NASCAR Pinty’s Rookie of the Year!

Thomas Nepveu concluded the NASCAR Pinty's season on a high note at Delaware Speedway on Sunday, finishing 7th place and claiming Rookie of the Year.

It was a season full of learning for the young Oka native driver, who switched from single-seaters to stock cars last May. However, at the end of the 11 events he took part in, he acquired a wealth of experience, impressing many in the NASCAR Pinty's paddocks.

Thanks to five Top 10 finishes throughout the season, the driver of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu Nepveu car secured the title of Josten's Rookie of the Year. Thomas may have been unlucky in a few events, but his consistency enabled him to make fast progress.

At the last event at Delaware Speedway, Nepveu claimed a Top 10 finish in practice, setting the 9th fastest time. In qualifying, he set the 13th quickest lap time.

Right from the start of the race, he quickly made his intentions known by pulling away from the pack. The end of the race was particularly intense, with all eyes on Nepveu. The young rookie was in 4th place, battling it out with the best drivers in the series.

"It was a great way to end the season at Delaware Speedway," Thomas explains. "We had a good time in the Top 5 until the last five laps of the race! In the end, I'm happy to finish in the Top 10. "

Indeed, only with five laps to go, the young driver had to bow out, eventually finishing in 7th position.

"We had some great battles with Kevin Lacroix, Alex Guénette and Andrew Ranger," he continues. "Everyone pushed hard but with respect, so it was a great race."

He concludes, "I'd like to thank Jacombs Racing team for all their hard work and dedication throughout the season. Thanks to Evirum, Home Hardware, Parro Info, Richelieu and Cromwell for their support this year.

Thomas Nepveu PR