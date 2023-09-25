Speedway Children’s Charities ‘Fund-Racing’ Continues

NASCAR’s finest will be racing for a pivotal win at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 next weekend, but with the help of kind-hearted fans, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter hopes area kids in need will be the real winners. The local nonprofit will host a bevy of “fund-racing” events throughout the weekend as part of its annual efforts to support local nonprofits across the greater Charlotte region.

Among the opportunities fans can look forward to:

Hot Laps with a Pro: Fans will have the chance to experience the exhilaration many NASCAR drivers feel racing around the innovative 2.28-mile ROVAL™. From 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, just hours before the green flag waves for the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400, fans will be able to ride in an official Charlotte Motor Speedway pace vehicle with Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams or Joe Gibbs Racing driver Myatt Snider. For $125 per person, fans will have the chance to ride for two laps around the rigorous, 17-turn course. Fans can register for the ROVAL ™ Hot Laps event at www.speedwaycharities.org/ events/charlotte/roval-hot- laps/. Spaces are limited, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Legacy Shop: Rare vintage memorabilia will be available for fans to purchase at the all-new Legacy Shop. The amazing collectibles include driver-autographed memorabilia, historic pieces, souvenirs and keepsakes from the early Charlotte Motor Speedway years, notable collectors’ items and much more. The Legacy Shop will be located on the Ford Tower concourse throughout the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend. Proceeds from the shop will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

Live Auction: Following Sunday’s Trackside Live in the fan zone, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique race-themed items and experiences as part of a live auction to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Items available for auction include a signed Kevin Harvick firesuit, 2023 driver-signed helmets, a 2023 playoff driver-signed picture of Charlotte Motor Speedway and more. All proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

50/50 Raffle: Children and one lucky fan will win big with the Speedway Children’s Charities’ 50/50 raffle. Throughout the weekend, volunteers will be in the fan zone, along the concourse and in the grandstands collecting donations. Fifty percent of the overall jackpot goes to one lucky winner, while the other 50 percent goes to help local children with medical, social and educational needs.

Golf Cart Rides: Charity volunteers will assist fans around the property by giving golf cart rides. Guests can wave them down for a ride, and any tips collected for the rides will go directly toward helping the children in need here in the greater Charlotte community.

The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is one of eight located at Speedway Motorsports racing facilities across the country. In 2022, Speedway Children's Charities distributed more than $2.9 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country. Since its inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has awarded in excess of $65 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

