ASA Weekend Recap – Champions Crowned at Five Flags

While the ASA Midwest Tour race at Elko Speedway was washed out Saturday night, the ASA Southern Super Series crowned a 2023 champion after their doubleheader at Five Flags Speedway over the weekend?

Who won races? Who won championships? Find out below.

Nasse, Pollard Collect Race Wins

Stephen Nasse made the most out of his first start with Anthony Campi Racing, taking the lead from Bubba Pollard with less than 20 to go and winning his first Super Late Model race of the year in the American Welding Society 100. He took the lead on a lap 82 restart and pulled away in the final laps to take the victory.

One night removed from the near-miss, Pollard returned to Five Flags and won his first Blizzard Series race in over two years in the Deep South Cranes 100 ahead of Hunter Robbins. He took the lead from Jackson Boone on lap 63 and never looked back, extending records with his 24th Blizzard Series win and 34th Southern Super Series victory.

Ruggiero Claims SSS Championship

Massachusetts driver Gio Ruggiero earned his first Southern Super Series championship after a fourth-place finish in Saturday night’s race. He entered the weekend with a 22-point edge over Matt Craig, a gap that Craig was able to close just a little bit after a ninth comparted to Ruggiero’s 11th Friday night, but the North Carolina driver was only able to muster up a seventh on Saturday night.

Now with a Southern Super Series championship under his belt, Ruggiero heads to the Winchester 400 on October 15 with a 109-point lead in the ASA/CRA Super Series standings. With a total of 110 points up for grabs, Ruggiero has the CRA title all but locked up barring anything catastrophic and would become the first driver with ASA Southern Super Series and ASA/CRA Super Series championships in the same year.

Blizzard Series Championship Goes to California Driver

Along with the Southern Super Seres crown, the Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series championship was also handed out Saturday night. California’s Jeremy Doss picked up his first Blizzard Series championship and earned himself a guaranteed starting spot in December’s Snowball Derby.

Doss won the second Blizzard Series race back in July and finished second in the opener in March, which also served as the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour race. A fourth and an eighth over the weekend was enough to clinch the title.

