Home crowd hero Tobias Dauenhauer becomes the first German winner in EuroNASCAR PRO

The German race fans went crazy during EuroNASCAR PRO Round 10 at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben were treated with their hero winning at his home circuit. After securing pole position in both races of the NASCAR GP Germany, Tobias Dauenhauer delivered on the promise with an epic NASCAR Whelen Euro Series victory. The 26-year-old from Heppenheim led from start to finish to become the first German driver to win in EuroNASCAR’s top division, establishing both him and Bremotion as a force to be reckoned with in the future.



Dauenhauer analyzed his start from Round 9, improved his reaction time and got a perfect launch on the opening lap. Immediately, the 26-year-old built a comfortable lead over Paul Jouffreau who stayed on the back bumper of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro, but Dauenhauer did his best to manage his lead and never left a door open for the Frenchman. At the end of 20 thrilling laps in front of tens of thousands of NASCAR enthusiasts on the grandstands, Dauenhauer wrote history by crossing the finish line in first place. The Heppenheim native also topped the standings in the Junior Trophy.



“It’s amazing for me as a driver and it’s amazing for the team. They did a great job!” said an ecstatic Dauenhauer in Victory Lane. “It’s the first win for Bremotion and me in EuroNASCAR PRO, so I’m absolutely happy to get it in front of my home crowd! I’m a little bit speechless.”



Jouffreau confirmed his strong pace and took home his fourth EuroNASCAR PRO podium finish of the 2023 NWES season. The Frenchman bested two-time NWES champion Anthony Kumpen who gained some ground in the overall standings ahead of his home race at Circuit Zolder. The Belgian is fourth after the regular season, just 23 points down on the championship leader. Vittorio Ghirelli ended up fourth but the Team Bleekemolen driver from Italy stays in the hunt of championship leader Gianmarco Ercoli, who closed the top-5 in his #54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet. Ercoli defended the championship lead by just four points ahead of his fellow countryman Ghirelli.



Liam Hezemans ended up sixth, rounding out the top-3 of the Junior Trophy behind Dauenhauer and Jouffreau. Finishing seventh was Marc Goossens, who made his first start ever in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben despite his rich experience in racing around the world. Giorgio Maggi showed a spark of his high potential by finishing eighth. He was followed by Sebastiaan Bleekemolen and Ryan Vargas. The latter made his European racing debut and ended up inside the top-10 twice on board of his #30 3F Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Thomas Toffel won the Challenger Trophy for elite amateur drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO by crossing the finish line in 15th. The Swiss Race Art Technology driver was joined on the podium by Riccardo Romagnoli and Massimiliano Lanza.



Championship contender Lucas Lasserre finished last after suffering from issues on his #64 Speedhouse Ford Mustang but the Frenchman still has chances of winning the title as he sits in third overall 21 points behind Ercoli. In the Junior Trophy, Hezemans leads Vladimiros Tziortzis by ten points while Ulysse Delsaux is third, 15 points down on the Dutchman. In the Challenger Trophy, Fabrizio Armetta sits on top in 14th overall but Romagnoli closed in in the standings and is just 13 behind his Italian compatriot, while Lanza is nine points further behind.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals will take place on October 14-15 at Circuit Zolder in Belgium. Four races with double points on the line will for sure make the last event of the year a must-watch. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.



