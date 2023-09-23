Glass City 200 to Air on MAVTV Monday Night

A tape-delayed broadcast of the Hearn Industrial Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway will air on MAVTV Monday night, September 25 at 8:00pm ET as part of MAVTV’s All American Racing lineup.

The 2023 edition of the Glass City 200 ushered in a new era of the marquee event, welcoming the ASA STARS National Tour for the first 200-lap Template-bodied Super Late Model Glass City 200. It was race eight of the inaugural season for the series as they took to the Ohio half-mile.

The race featured exciting action from lap one to 200; from side-by-side racing, to pit strategy throwing a wrench into drivers’ plans, to a first-time winner.

All ten races on the ASA STARS National Tour schedule will air on MAVTV as a tape-delayed broadcast. Click here to see the full MAVTV air schedule and how to watch each race live.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).





ASA STARS PR