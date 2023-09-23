Seth Dyer Makes Young Gun Sprint Car Debut Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

Second-year Southern California Lightning Sprint Car driver Seth Dyer will take another step up the racing ladder when he competes for the first time in the Perris Auto Speedway Young Gun Sprint Car Series this Saturday night. Dyer will be in the familiar yellow #39 normally driven by his father Jeff in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

The original plan was to put a car together for the 16-year-old to race at the last event of the season in November at Perris. Last month that plan changed when Jeff suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023 season. At the urging of Cal Smith, Jeff’s partner on the #39, Seth will get his first opportunity to race a full-size sprint car this Saturday.

“Actually it was more Cal’s idea,” Jeff Dyer said over the phone while visiting Knott’s Scary Farm on Thursday night. “I tossed it around after I got hurt. I asked Cal what he thought about putting Seth in the car. He said he would think about it and I said I would think about it, too. He called last week and asked me if we were going to do it. I said, ‘why the hell not, lets do it.”

One of the stumbling blocks in doing it was finding a set of restrictors for the car. The engine in the #39 is a 410. The Young Guns have to use 360s or 410s with restrictors. Initially, Dyer had a hard time finding them. But he tracked a set down owned by fellow USAC/CRA driver Brent Owens. Thus, young Seth, who lives in Yucca Valley, California, will be in action on Saturday night.

“I told him there is no pressure,” the elder Dyer continued. “I told him to just go out and log some laps and have some fun.”

Seth, who is fourth in points and leading the Rookie of the Year chase in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series and who is seventh in California Lightning Series points, is ready to go.

“I am pumped dude,” the teen stated when asked how excited he was to drive a full-size sprint car. “It is the most exciting thing I have ever done. It was a pretty big surprise but we have had it in mind for a while. We are actually doing it now. There will be some nerves. It is a lot bigger (than a lightning sprint) so there are going to be some things to learn. It is going to be about getting used to the horsepower and the big size of the car.”

Saturday’s race and the November 11th season closer will be a tune-up for the younger Dyer as current plans have him contesting the Young Gun Series in 2024 while still getting in some races in his lightning sprint car.

If you wish to see the teen take his first laps in a full-size sprint car, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will begin at 7:00. Adult tickets to watch the debut are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over it is $25.00. Kids 6 to 12 get in for just five dollars and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advance tickets are available up until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday online at tix.com or by calling (800) 595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advanced tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday night. Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

As pictured, the new Dyer Motorsports team shirts are now available.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2023 season.

Jeff would like to thank the following for making the 2023 racing campaign possible in the #4 and 4Jr Lightning Sprint Cars. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners helped put him on the track.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2023, call (760) 550-7237

