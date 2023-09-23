TOYOTA USAC: Windom Leads Avedisian in Toyota USAC 1-2 at Eldora

Chris Windom hasn’t run full-time in a midget since winning the 2020 USAC national championship, but he showed no signs of rust in the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s feature event at Eldora Speedway, Friday night, leading all 25 laps with Jade Avedisian finishing second.

The win is the fourth in a row at Eldora for a CB Industries Toyota and the 11th USAC win for a Toyota-powered driver this season.

Avedisian would start the night from the pole with Windom on the outside of the front row, but it was Windom that get the advantage at the start to take the lead. Behind him Avedisian moved into second as Windom’s CB Industries teammate Bryant Wiedeman would quickly move up the field to challenge her. He eventually overtook Avedisian for second on lap four.

As Windom would open up a solid lead, Wiedeman and Avedisian would wage a battle for second for much of the race. Eventually, Avedisian would regain second place on lap 16 and begin to close on Windom. By lap 18, she cut the lead to just .730 seconds and would stick right with Windom before an eventual bobble on lap 23 would allow Windom to open his lead back up on the way to the victory with Avedisian finishing second. Wiedeman would bring it home in fourth to give Toyota three of the top four finishers on the night.

Also earning top-10s for the night were Justin Grant in seventh, rookie Gavin Miller in eighth and Ryan Timms in tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship returns to Eldora Speedway Saturday night for the 41st running of the 4-Crown Nationals.

Quotes:

Chris Windom, CB Industries: “This is just such a fun racetrack. It’s so fun to run the midgets here. Thank you to NOS Energy Drink and everyone at CBI that let me come back and run. I feel like early you could run the middle or bottom, but once it cleans off it’s hard to beat the momentum running up top.”

Jade Avedisian, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “I really want to win one of these races. If we can keep finishing up front our time will come. Congrats to Chris, he did a really good job. The last 10 laps we were closing the gap on him, but then I made a mistake in three and he pulled away. I have to thank everyone at Keith Kunz Motorsports as they gave me a great Mobil 1 Toyota Racing #71 tonight. I’ve always dreamed of coming to Eldora and it lived up to the moment. I know my car is very capable of winning. Now that I have a night under my belt here, I just need to build on that and try to gain one spot tomorrow.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Eldora Speedway Friday Feature Results

Chris Windom – 1st

Jade Avedisian – 2nd

Bryant Wiedeman – 4th

Justin Grant – 7th

Gavin Miller – 8th

Ryan Timms – 10th

Jacob Denney – 11th

Jake Andreotti – 14th

Taylor Reimer – 16th

Clinton Boyles – 17th

USAC PR