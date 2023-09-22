Shane Sexton Debuts a Stunning New Car at Perris on Saturday – New Sponsors, Too

When Perris Auto Speedway fans show up for this Saturday’s Glenn Howard Classic featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, driver “Shugah” Shane Sexton will feed them a piece of eye candy. Known for flashy cars, he will be debuting a brand new GAS Chassis with one of the flashiest-looking graphics packages to ever grace the famous Riverside County half-mile. Sensational colors, purple chrome chassis, and chrome decals will certainly make the car stand out. The flashy car will help draw attention to new sponsors Bill’s Jerky and Hot Dog Kustoms.

Saturday’s race will be Sexton’s first at Perris since his frightening flip down the back straightaway on April 15. In that crash, at times he was higher than the track billboards. Amazingly, the GAS Chassis held up very well and it protected the driver. However, the energy from the crash broke his back. When he gets to The PAS on Saturday, he will have a new CASM seat mount that protects drivers in crashes (check out the team’s August press release for details).

Sexton was going to debut the gorgeous car last month, but the incoming Hurricane Hillary forced the track to cancel the race. Since then, the happy-go-lucky racer has made one race driving Mike Schweitzer’s #41B in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Bakersfield Speedway. After winning his heat race there, the car blew the fuse to the starter relay knocking him out of the main event with one lap to go.

“Shugah” is pleased to welcome his new marketing partners and wants everyone to know about them. Bill’s Jerky proprietor, Bill Silbermann, is a lifelong racer and his company produces the nation’s tastiest brisket jerky. To learn more about his delicious product or to make a purchase, please visit the company website at https://www.billsjerky.net/. In addition, Hot Dog Kustoms out of Temecula has joined forces with the team. Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan has been in the painting industry since 1981. He was the head painter of West Coast Choppers during the “Monster Garage” era. You can check out his great work and contact him at http://hotdogkustoms.squarespace.com/. Be sure to let both of them know you heard about them through Shane Sexton’s racing efforts.

After Saturday, Sexton plans to stay busy through the end of the 2023 season making the final four USAC/CRA races of the year starting on October 14th at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. He will return to Arizona on November 3 and 4th for the annual Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway. One week later he will be at the season closer for the series at Perris Auto Speedway. In addition, he will be looking to get in some laps in the late-season lightning sprint car races.

For fans who want to see Sexton race the gorgeous new car on Saturday, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For fans 65 years of age and older, it is $25.00. For kids six to 12 it is just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advance tickets are available until 7:00 PM on Saturday night. They can be purchased online at tix.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not with to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Elite Powder Coating, Bill’s Jerky, Hot Dog Kustoms, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron’s Tire and Brake. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Shane Sexton 2023 Results

4-15-22 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightnings 2nd A Main

4-15-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20TH A Main

5-20-23 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 10th A Main

6-3-23 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 17th A Main

9-9-23 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 12th A Main

Shane Sexton PR