ASA Weekend Preview - 9/21/2023

ASA Weekend Preview

A championship will be decided for one ASA-branded regional tour and a penultimate race will be held for another in two different parts of the country.

Find out more below with our ASA Weekend Preview.

Champions To Be Crowned in SSS Doubleheader

The 2023 ASA Southern Super Series champion will be crowned this weekend at Five Flags Speedway with a Blizzard Series doubleheader. Friday night’s race will be a makeup from a rainout on July 22, while Saturday night will see champions for both the Southern Super Series and Blizzard Series crowned.

Gio Ruggiero leads Matt Craig by just 23 points going into the weekend doubleheader, with both drivers looking for their first championships with the series. Michael Hinde (-77) and Jett Noland (-87) both still have a mathematical chance at stealing the title for themselves.

Meanwhile, California’s Jeremy Doss holds the Blizzard Series points lead by 28 over Ruggiero and 32 over Matt Craig after his win in the second Blizzard race on July 21. Snowball Derby provisionals will be up for grabs for the top-two in both Southern Super Series and Blizzard Series points.

Racing starts at 8:00pm CT Friday night and 7:00pm Saturday night and both can be viewed live on Racing America.

ASA MT Returns to Elko For Thunderstruck 93

The ASA Midwest Tour returns to Elko Speedway for the first time since 2017 for the Thunderstruck 93. Saturday night’s event will be the second-to-last race of the year for the Tour.

Gabe Sommers enters Saturday’s race with a 79 point lead over Justin Mondeik in the standings. With a maximum of 118 points up for grabs, the Plover, WI driver can clinch his first Midwest Tour championship on Saturday, though unlikely. With a strong run Saturday, Sommers could head to the famed Oktoberfest 200 finale at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway just needing to take the green flag to be crowned champion.

The 125-lap race will honor Elko Speedway Hall of Famer “Thunder” Dan Ryan Sr., who passed away in 2009 after a three-year battle with ALS. Dan was a former racer who became a leader amongst the competitors in the pit area and tutored many young drivers as they worked their way through the racing ranks. The name of the event is named after Ryan’s favorite song, “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. There will be a ten-minute break on lap 93 of the ASA Midwest Tour race to honor him. Additionally, the second twin weekly Late Model feature will be 39 laps to honor the late driver.

Jake Ryan, son of the late Dan Ryan, will be competing in the weekly Late Model division in honor of his father. The Thunderstruck 93 is also in benefit of A Race Worth Winning – ALS.

Qualifying is at 6:00pm CT with racing slated to begin afterwards. The Thunderstruck 93 will be live on MidwestTour.TV.

