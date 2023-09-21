Thomas Nepveu Focused on Strong Season Finale at Delaware Speedway

Thomas Nepveu is heading off to Delaware Speedway this upcoming weekend to compete in the Pinty’s Fall Brawl, the final race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Championship season, on Sunday, September 24th. The young driver has seen immense growth over the course of the year and will be looking to finish off the fourteenth round with a strong result. The half-mile paved oval circuit, known for its unique asymmetrical shape, is Canada's longest running asphalt race track and will serve as the perfect opportunity for Nepveu to battle for a Top 5 finish.

Nepveu has proven over the course of the season that he can battle with the best and challenging in the pointier end of the field across both oval and road courses. The Oka native will be back on board his #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car for the 250-lap event in Delaware, and he and the team have every intention of finishing off the season on a high note.

“Delaware Speedway is a really cool track that I’m looking forward to racing on for the first time,” said Thomas Nepveu. “It’s a notoriously fast circuit and one of the biggest ovals that we visit on the calendar and I’m excited to drive around one of the biggest tracks in Canada.”

“This place has a lot of similarities to Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, it’s a very fast and long layout,” he continued. “We had a strong weekend in Saskatoon and I got up to speed pretty quickly in the practice sessions, so I’m confident that I’ll be able to replicate the same level of performance in Delaware. I believe we have what it takes to finish the season on a good note and move past some of the hurdles we’ve experienced in previous rounds.”

The practice and qualifying sessions for the Pinty’s Fall Brawl will take place on Sunday, September 24th at 12:00 pm and 3:20 pm ET. The 250-lap race will commence later in the afternoon at 4:30 pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Thomas Nepveu PR