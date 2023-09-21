MPI (Max Papis Innovations) To Be Official Steering Wheel of Open Wheel Showdown

Davey Hamilton Jr announced today that MPI (Max Papis Innovations) will be the official steering wheel and trophy provider for Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway set to take place on December 1-2, 2023. The two-day event will feature a $50K-to-win Winged Sprint Car race and a $10K-to-win National Midget event along with Super Modifieds.

Along with being the official steering wheel of the event, MPI will also provide a trophy for each main event winner in each class of the Open Wheel Showdown. Additionally, MPI will present the Hard Charger of each respective class with a MPI steering wheel for their efforts.

MPI was founded in 2009 by Max Papis and Tatiana Fittipaldi Papis, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Since then, MPI has become a renowned leader in steering wheel and safety innovation and design for elite motorsports teams, with a rich history of success in NASCAR and IndyCar. Today, MPI produces top-tier products for champions in every discipline of racing imaginable including sprint cars, drifting, off-road, late models, drag racing, karting, and even simracing. MPI continues to channel its expertise into creating revolutionary steering wheels and products for the racing world.

“Having Max and MPI as a part of this event is great. I was a huge fan of Max growing up and seeing what he has done and continues to do for our sport just shows how passionate he is about it. He and my dad have been great friends for years and I am excited to have him involved in this event. “ - Davey Hamilton Jr

“We at MPI have always been committed to unique events that resonate with our values and mission. When Davey presented us with the opportunity to support the Open Wheel Showdown at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it felt like a natural fit immediately. Our investment in grassroots American racing isn't merely a business strategy—it's a way to give back to the community and support the aspirations of countless racers.

Aligning ourselves with this event further solidifies what we proudly refer to as the 'pride of being part of the MPI family.' It's an exciting moment for us, and we're looking forward to contributing to the event's success.” - Max Papis

