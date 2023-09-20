More Storylines From Toledo

Special Guests

Toledo Speedway played host to a number of special guests at the Glass City 200, paying tribute to both the history of the tracks marquee event as well as the return of the ASA brand to Northwest Ohio.

Headlining the list of honorees was three-time Glass City 200 winner Bob Senneker, the 1990 American Speed Association Champion who also won the 1992 ASA National Series event at Toledo. ARCA President and Toledo Speedway Track Owner/Promoter Ron Drager presented Senneker with an ARCA Gold Card lifetime membership during pre-race ceremonies. In addition, Sennekers 1979 “Bluebird” vintage race car was on display at the speedway.

Joining Senneker as a special Guest of Honor was ASA standout Scott Hansen, a three-time winner at Toledo Speedway in the original American Speed Association. A 26-time winner in the ASA National Series in the 1980’s and 1990’s, he has been called the best ASA racer to never have won a championship. The Toledo appearance marked the fifth and final time Hansen would be honored as a Guest of Honor at an ASA STARS National Tour event.

Other former Glass City 200 winners honored during the event included Dennis Strickland, Tim Ice, Dave Kuhlman and Terry Senneker Jr.

2024 Rules and Procedures

Officials from Track Enterprises have announced that the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour rulebook will be released during the Winchester 400 weekend on October 13-16. Competition Director Freddie Query spoke at both the morning crew chief meeting and the driver/spotter meeting in Toledo during the Glass City 200, indicating that the ASA STARS rulebook was near completion and would be available at Winchester. Rules for the three ASA Regional Tours (ASA/CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour and ASA Southern Super Series) will be released in the near future.

Safer Barriers, Toledo Style

Toledo Speedway utilizes foam blocks in the corners to minimize impact as a safety element. The Glass City 200 was red-flagged on two occasions Saturday evening after on-track incidents in turn one. The first occurred on lap 39 when Michael Simko made hard contact with the foam barriers after making contact with the front-stretch wall near the start/finish line. On lap 137, Kyle Krump also made hard contact with the barriers in turn one. While both cars were heavily damaged, both drivers walked away from the incidents.

Seven Drivers in Top-Ten Have Best ASA STARS Results

Jesse Love and Chase Burda earned best-career finishes with the ASA STARS National Tour at Toledo, with Love winning the race and Burda finishing in third. They weren’t the only ones to earn their best results with the series, as a total of seven drivers in the top-ten earned or tied their best finish. The others to do so were Andrik Dimayuga (5th in his debut), Austin Nason (6th), Billy VanMeter (7th, tied with Anderson), Scotty Tomasik (8th), and Logan Bearden (10th).

Up Next

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets are available for purchase by contacting the speedway office at 765-584-9701 or at the gate on race weekend.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR