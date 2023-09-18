Conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s season: Louis-Philippe Dumoulin wants to finish on the momentum of the last races

The 2023 season of the NASCAR Pinty’s series will end this Sunday, September 24, with the presentation of the fourteenth and final event. Among the major challenges of this final event, the fight for third place in the championship standings will certainly attract attention while three drivers can still claim to finish on the final 2023 podium. Among them, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who obviously hopes to conclude the season with another good result after taking pole position and finishing second in the previous event, at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at the beginning of the month.

This final event of the season will take place as usual at the Delaware Speedway, a beautiful half-mile oval track located a few minutes west of the city of London, Ontario. It’s one of the oldest operating motorsports complexes in Canada and for the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, the Delaware Speedway is one of the most appreciated ovals. “The owners did a very good job renovating the track last year and it’s a track that I really like because it allows you to run two cars side-by-side during a full lap” says Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, which was crowned there in 2021. It was then his third championship title in the NASCAR Pinty's Series.

The car used by Dumoulin for this event is the one with which he scored a podium finish in Saskatoon last July. « Preparing our car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab of the oval track went perfectly and I am confident of being able to finish the season in style, building on the momentum of our last races" mentions Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who adds: "the goal of finishing third in the championship is of course in my mind and I would especially like to finish the 2023 season with a fifth podium, or even a victory, while already thinking a lot about the 2024 season.”

For the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, this event will also serve as a basis for preparations for the next season: “We want to collect as much data as possible, refine our settings in anticipation of the 2024 season because we have made constant progress this year in the development of our oval car. We have reached an optimal level and finishing this season with a good result at Delaware Speedway would certainly positive for us and confirm that we are already off to a good start for 2024!"

The Dumoulin Compétition team did not made any testing session prior to this final round at Delaware Speedway this summer. The event, scheduled for late Sunday afternoon (green flag around 4:30 p.m.) will be preceded by a single free practice session (between 12:00 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.) which will therefore be important. Qualifying will take place from 3:20 p.m.

In the drivers' championship, after 13 of the 14 races contested, Louis-Philippe is in fourth place, three points from third place.

LP Dumoulin PR