Rain Moves Hockett/McMillin Finale To Sunday Event

Rain during the afternoon, followed by heavy rain moving in as cars began rolling the track, the finale of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial has been postponed to Sunday, September 17, 2023, featuring the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, and POWRi WAR Sprints.

Cars will begin hot lapping at 2:00 P.M. with racing at 3:00 P.M. (CDT). Anyone who purchased a ticket or pit pass for Saturday’s event needs to retain their pass for admission on Sunday. Grandstands will open at 1:00 P.M. Pits will be cleared, and passes will begin selling at 12:30 P.M.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at 18842 Speedway Dr. in Wheatland, Mo. For more information on the track, including on-site camping, log onto http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com or call (417) 282-5984.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

