ARCA Menards Series Points Leader Nets First ASA STARS National Tour Victory

A new era of the Hearn Industrial Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott was ushered in Saturday night when the ASA STARS National Tour made their first appearance at Toledo Speedway and the first trip for the ASA brand in over 20 years.

It was Jesse Love taking the win in the first 200-lap Template Super Late Model Glass City 200 over teammate Cole Butcher and Chase Burda. Love took the lead late in the second stage and held on over the past 50-plus laps for his fourth-career Super Late Model win and his first ASA STARS National Tour victory.

It was a little bit of sweet redemption for the California driver. Not only did he come up short in last year’s ASA/CRA Super Series portion of the Glass City 200, he also finished second after dominating the ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo just a few weeks later.

“I’m just happy to finally win a Super Late Model race again. I feel like I don’t do a good job in these things, I don’t know what it is. I feel like we all did a good job as a team tonight.

“Me and my Toyota teammate William Sawalich had a great race last year and I came out on the short end of the stick that time. I’m excited to finally get a win with Donnie Wilson and I’m excited to see him, wherever he is.”

The ASA STARS National Tour gets about a month off before the penultimate race of the season at Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400. More information will be released soon.

ASA STARS PR