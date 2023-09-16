Campbell Shows the Boss Who’s Boss with Fastest Indy Practice Lap

Practice 1 Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Campbell got the weekend off to an impressive start Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That’s always a good thing when your boss owns the racetrack.

Campbell recorded the fastest lap in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 during the first practice session as drivers began preparations for Sunday’s TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

Campbell’s team owner, Roger Penske, also owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It’s the boss’ racetrack, so there’s a high expectation this weekend to perform very well and try to get a good result here as well,” Campbell said. “Generally, the car was quite good. We struggled a bit at the start of the session, but then toward the end we were reasonably happy.”

Campbell was clocked at 1 minute, 15.184 seconds (116.785 mph) in the No. 7 Porsche 963 he co-drives with Felipe Nasr. Campbell’s lap was fastest overall in the 48-car, five-class IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field and best among the 10 cars in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

Mikkel Jensen was fastest in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class, recording a lap of 1:17.231 (113.689 mph) in the No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 he co-drives with Steven Thomas. Garett Grist was fastest among Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) drivers with a lap of 1:20.737 (108.752 mph) in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 he co-drives with Nolan Siegel.

Filipe Albuquerque, who shares the lead in the GTP championship standings with co-driver Ricky Taylor, had the second-fastest lap behind Campbell at 1:15.206 in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06.

Albuquerque and Taylor lead the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R and its co-drivers, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, by 14 points in the GTP standings with just two races remaining in the 2023 season.

Hawksworth Is the Closer in GT Classes, Turning Best Laps Late