What You Need to Know Before You Go to the Glass City 200

Time for some tips, rules and facts about the ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway.

What: 35th Glass City 200

When: Saturday, September 16

Where: Toledo Speedway

Toledo Speedway is located at 5639 Benore Rd, Toledo, OH 43612

(419) 727-1100

www.toledospeedway.com

Who: ASA STARS National Tour and ASA CRA Super Series (Combo Event)

plus Toledo Speedway Sportsman and Factory Stocks

Toledo Speedway will host the ASA STARS National Tour on Saturday, September 16 for the 35th running of the Glass City 200. The event will be race eight on the ten-race ASA STARS National Tour.

For the first time, The Glass City 200 will feature Template-bodied Super Late Models competing exclusively in the 200 lap, 100 mile event.

The 2023 Glass City 200 will see the return of the iconic ASA brand back to Toledo Speedway for the first time in 22 years. The original ASA ran a total of 16 events at Toledo, the most recent in 2002.

The ASA STARS National Tour will introduce stage racing to the Toledo Speedway fanbase. The event will be broken into three “stages,” with stage breaks set for lap 75 and lap 150. Each of the first two stages pays $1,000 to the stage winner, and championship points to the top 10 finishers.

GoFas Pole Qualifying also pays a $1,000 bonus for fast time and championship points to the top five qualifiers.

The series utilizes a “redraw” after qualifying to determine the starting order for the top eight qualifiers.

The Toledo Speedway ARCA Salenbien Excavating Late Model Sportsman and Safety-Kleen Factory Stocks will complete their seasons on Saturday as a part of the afternoon of racing. This final race will serve as championship night for both divisions, all with big points in play for a wild night of racing.

In the Salenbien Excavating Late Model Sportsman division, Ron Allen holds the points lead over Howard Kelley Jr and defending champion Jim Froling for the top spot in this division.

In the Safety-Kleen Factory Stocks, Steve Smith and Brad Turner look to close the gap to Josh Bunting, who holds a lead over the overall division. Bunting, Smith and Turner all look to take their first championships in the Factory Stocks division at Toledo.

Schedule:

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Hauler Parking 8:00 AM Pit Registration Opens 8:00 AM Officials Meeting 8:30 AM Pits Open to ASA STARS/CRA 8:45 AM Crew Chief Meeting 9:00 AM ASA Stars/CRA Technical Inspection By Appointment 10:45AM Mandatory Driver/Crew Chief/Spotter Meeting 9:30 AM Toledo LMS and FS Pit Registration Opens 11:15AM Toledo LMSP and FS Practice (10 lap Sessions) 11:15AM Front Gates/Ticket Office Opens 11:45AM ASA Stars/CRA Practice 2:30 PM Toledo LMSP and FS Group Qualifying (3 cars, 4 Laps) 1:00 PM 1:45 PM ASA Stars/CRA Final Practice 2:00 PM LMSP Feature 25 Laps FS Feature 25 Laps 2:15 PM ASA Stars/CRA Qualifying Inspection 3:30 PM ASA STARS GoFas Pole Qualifying (Impound) Move Cars to Grid After Qualifying 4:10 PM Top 8 Re-Draw - 4:15 PM 5:05 PM ASA Stars/CRA Autograph Session 4:55 PM Start Clearing Grid 5:10 PM VIP Guest Intro's / Greeters Line 5:10 PM Driver Introductions 5:20 PM Invocation 5:21 PM Canadian and US Anthems 5:27 PM Special Guest Interviews 5:32 AM Command to Start Engines 5:38 PM ASA STARS/CRA Glass City 200

Tickets: Tickets are available at the track, or by visiting

General Admission (Online): $31 - General Admission (Day Of): $30

Children 6-12 (Advance): $6 - Children 6-11 (Day Of): $5

Children 5 & Under (Day Of): FREE

Parking: Parking is FREE in the main lot behind the grandstands

Camping: Camping is limited/no hook ups. Lot opens Friday afternoon, September 15. First come/first Serve. No fee.

Coolers: No coolers, cans, or bottles are allowed.

Re-entry: The following re-entry policy is in effect at both tracks: When you wish to leave the grandstand area, fans must obtain a pass-out ticket from the ticket gate attendant. In order to re-enter the track, you must have both your admission stub and the pass-out ticket.

How to Watch:

Can’t make it in person? The event will be broadcasted on three platforms: TrackTV.com; Midwesttour.tv and Racing America. Subscribers to any of these streaming services can purchase an annual package to catch all the ASA STARS National Tour events at a discount. Subscribers can also get a race-by race discount. For more info, please visit www.starsnationaltour.com/watch/

The Glass City 200 will also be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV on Monday, September 25 at 8:00pm ET.

Up Next: The Outlaw Super Late Models will compete at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 7th as a part of the ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at www.starsnationaltour.com, and be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

About the Glass City 200

The 35th Running of the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott roars to life under the ASA STARS National Tour banner in Toledo on Saturday, September 16th. Built in 1960, Toledo Speedway first hosted its signature event in 1968, providing some of the most memorable moments in Ohio pavement short track racing history. Local and national stars alike have raced in this historic event at Toledo Speedway, with a deep wins list that includes Joy Fair, Bob Senneker, Joe Ruttman, Danny Byrd, John Anderson, Brian Campbell, Junior Hanley, Harold Fair, Augie Grill, Johnny Van Doorn, J.R. and Tyler Roahrig, Tyler Ankrum, Carson Hocevar and many others. Click here for a full list of Glass City 200 winners. New in 2023, the return to the 200-lap main event will prove to be a new endurance test for many of the top drivers in the country. You can get your tickets now for this race by clicking the link.

