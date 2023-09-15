Bremotion signs GT ace Dominique Schaak for the team’s home race in Oschersleben

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will head to the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on September 23-24 for the first time in the championship's history. The German racing team Bremotion is looking forward to its home race near Magdeburg and has signed a GT ace to compete in EuroNASCAR 2 alongside Tobias Dauenhauer, who will return to the wheel of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro in EuroNASCAR PRO: Dominique Schaak. The German recently completed a test in a EuroNASCAR car and is well prepared for his competitive debut in Europe's premier touring car series.



The 32-year-old currently lives in Magdeburg, a well-known city close to the new home of the NASCAR GP Germany at Oschersleben. A true NASCAR fan since childhood, Schaak is excited to make his EuroNASCAR debut and experience the Pure Racing character of the series, which is the only European championship sanctioned by both NASCAR and FIA. "NASCAR has always fascinated me," said the German. "This is still real racing. Driving a NASCAR car is a childhood dream come true. I have been racing since 1999, but I always dreamed of competing in a NASCAR race. In the past, that was not even possible in Europe.”



Despite his fascination with NASCAR racing, Schaak hasn't set any particular target for his first NWES race in September: "My goals are not big," he said. "I've only done ten test laps and the driving style is completely different from what I'm used to in a GT car. I want to have fun, continue to learn quickly and make a good impression at my home race with my limited experience in the car." As a professional race car driver, Schaak earns his money with racing, but he also offers driving safety training and instruction to all types of race drivers.



Since 1999, Schaak has driven a variety of different race cars around the world. He started in karting, moved on to touring cars and then discovered the world of GT and endurance racing. Away from the track, the 32-year-old describes himself as a "family man" who spends a lot of time in the "gym and with his close friends". "Determined, ambitious and sometimes too perfectionistic" are attributes that Schaak believes fit his character in the racing world. "I enjoy every second of the sport because you never know when this journey will end," he said. The German cited "consistency from endurance racing" as his greatest strength on the track.



Schaak does not have a racing background in his family as his father was a skydiver, but he hopes his daughter will follow in his footsteps in the future. The German discovered his passion for racing when he was eight years old. "It all started at the local karting center, but my father and I never missed a single Formula One race," said Schaak. "The only time I missed a race was when I was driving by myself. In that case, we recorded the races so we could watch them later. We also avoided watching TV or listening to the radio so as not to be informed about the results of the F1 race we missed.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series enters the crucial part of the season. The NASCAR GP Germany at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will be the regular season finale after all drivers drop their two worst results from the ten races. The event will take place on September 23-24 and will be broadcast on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV services around the world.

NWES PR