Ryan Timms Perfect During Hockett/McMillin Memorial Opener

A last-minute decision to race the Hockett/McMillin Memorial paid off for Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms as the DriveWFX.com No. 5t stood atop the podium with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com every time he hit the surface of the Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 16th different winner on the season and 22nd at Lucas Oil Speedway in 42 appearances, Timms guaranteed his spot in Saturday’s $ 10,000-to-win championship event.

“We actually weren’t planning on coming here until Tuesday, but I’m glad we came,” stated Timms.

“Starting on the pole, we were able to lead every lap. I was running the bottom until I heard Blake [Hahn] and moved up, then it started taking rubber about Lap 15. After that, I could smell it and settled into it, but it’s awesome to win here. Hopefully, we can get the win on Saturday because this really is a bucket list race to win at.”

Caution coming off the final turn set up a green, white, checkered finish. Protecting his line through the final set of turns, Timms was able to pull away by 1.217-seconds over Blake Hahn. Third went to Jamie Ball, with Derek Hagar rolling tenth to fourth. Picking up two spots, Garet Williamson completed the top five.

Howard Moore was sixth, followed by Steve Russell, who charged through the field 15 positions to earn the KSE Hard Charger of the Race. Jeremy Campbell, Brandon Anderson, and Joe B. Miller made up the top ten.

The opening night of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial saw 41 drivers draw in, and 40 take a competitive green flag lap. Garet Williamson set a new ASCS Track Record at 13.549-seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Howard Moore, Ryan Timms, Chris Martin, Zane DeVault, and Jeremy Campbell. BMRS B-Features went to Landon Britt and Gage Montgomery.

Friday’s field of 49 drivers is set to qualify on Friday night. Once both prelim nights have concluded, the Top 8 in overall event point will lock into Saturday’s $10,000 to win feature. Friday’s event goes green at 7:05 P.M. (CDT).

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS National | ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Car Count: 41

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.642[1]; 2. 14T-Tim Estenson, 13.670[2]; 3. 3-Howard Moore, 13.674[7]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 13.782[5]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.835[6]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.931[4]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, 13.977[9]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner, 14.060[8]; 9. (DNS) 9$-Kyle Clark, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.819[7]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt, 13.868[3]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith, 13.885[2]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, 13.956[1]; 5. 7C-Chris Morgan, 14.061[8]; 6. 1P-Curtis Evans, 14.105[4]; 7. 91T-Tyler Thomas, 14.163[5]; 8. 31-Casey Wills, 14.389[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 4W-Jamie Ball, 13.750[5]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.751[2]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 13.828[3]; 4. 71-Channin Tankersley, 13.854[6]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown, 14.067[1]; 6. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, 14.523[8]; 7. 16-Hannah Merritt, 15.743[7]; 8. 57-Billy Butler, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 12X-Garet Williamson, 13.549[4]; 2. 6Z-Zane DeVault, 13.606[6]; 3. 2-Chase Porter, 13.654[3]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile, 13.776[2]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 14.045[5]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton, 14.152[7]; 7. 14M-Randy Martin, 14.288[1]; 8. 99D-Tucker Daly, 14.494[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 13.909[3]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 13.965[8]; 3. 6-Christopher Townsend, 13.965[6]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.006[1]; 5. 91-Michael Day, 14.152[2]; 6. 44R-Ronny Howard, 14.176[7]; 7. 23M-Lance Moss, 14.197[5]; 8. 1T-Joshua Tyre,

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Heat Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 4. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]; 2. 86-Timothy Smith[2]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[7]; 6. 1P-Curtis Evans[6]; 7. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 8. 7C-Chris Morgan[5]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 4W-Jamie Ball[4]; 3. 71-Channin Tankersley[1]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 5. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[6]; 6. 16-Hannah Merritt[7]; 7. 57-Billy Butler[8]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown[5]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6Z-Zane DeVault[3]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. 12X-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 6. 14M-Randy Martin[7]; 7. 2-Chase Porter[2]; 8. 99D-Tucker Daly[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 3. 6-Christopher Townsend[2]; 4. 23M-Lance Moss[7]; 5. 91-Michael Day[5]; 6. 1T-Joshua Tyre[8]; 7. 44R-Ronny Howard[6]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance)

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 4. 14M-Randy Martin[5]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 6. 2-Chase Porter[11]; 7. 91-Michael Day[4]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 10. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[12]; 12. 1P-Curtis Evans[7]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 4. 1T-Joshua Tyre[4]; 5. 44R-Ronny Howard[9]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan[11]; 7. 99D-Tucker Daly[10]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[2]; 10. 16-Hannah Merritt[5]; 11. 71-Channin Tankersley[3]; 12. 57-Billy Butler[8]

A-Feature

RacinDirtcom A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 4W-Jamie Ball[4]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[10]; 5. 12X-Garet Williamson[7]; 6. 3-Howard Moore[8]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[22]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 11. 6-Christopher Townsend[16]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt[11]; 13. 7M-Chance Morton[19]; 14. 8-Alex Sewell[21]; 15. 91-Michael Day[24]; 16. 10-Landon Britt[17]; 17. 2-Chase Porter[25]; 18. 14T-Tim Estenson[13]; 19. 23M-Lance Moss[15]; 20. 6Z-Zane DeVault[2]; 21. 8M-Kade Morton[20]; 22. 86-Timothy Smith[12]; 23. 79-Gage Montgomery[18]; 24. 44-Chris Martin[9]; 25. 45X-Kyler Johnson[23]

Lap Leader(s): Ryan Timms 1-25

Hard Charger: Steven Russell +15

Quick Time: Garet Williamson 13.549-seconds (NRT)

High Point Driver: Ryan Timms

Provisional(s): Kyler Johnson (Points) / Michael Day (Points) / Chase Porter (Regional)

Event Points as of September 14, 2023

1. 5T-Ryan Timms-210

2. 52-Blake Hahn-199

3. 4W-Jamie Ball-192

4. 12X-Garet Williamson-179

5. 3-Howard Moore-176

6. 9JR-Derek Hagar-175

7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell-173

8. 55B-Brandon Anderson-170

9. 51B-Joe B. Miller-158

10.1K-Kelby Watt-157

11.6-Christopher Townsend-156

12.1JR-Steven Russell-152

13.6Z-Zane DeVault-151

14.14T-Tim Estenson-146

15.10-Landon Britt-145

16.44-Chris Martin-142

17.86-Timothy Smith-141

18.7M-Chance Morton-137

19.8M-Kade Morton-134

20.23M-Lance Moss-129

21.8-Alex Sewell-126

22.71-Channin Tankersley-125

23.13-Elijah Gile--124

24.79-Gage Montgomery-122

25.2-Chase Porter-121

26.91-Michael Day-120

27.91T-Tyler Thomas-116

28.41-Mackenzie Borchers-115

29.14M-Randy Martin-114

30.45X-Kyler Johnson-113

31.44R-Ronny Howard-113

32.7C-Chris Morgan-112

33.1T-Joshua Tyre-111

34.1P-Curtis Evans-109

35.16-Hannah Merritt-108

36.7B-Ben Brown-107

37.31-Casey Wills-102

38.99D-Tucker Daly-102

39.73-Samuel Wagner-101

40.57-Billy Butler-100

