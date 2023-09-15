Bob Senneker to Attend Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway

Bob Senneker, the all-time leading winner in American Speed Association history and a three-time winner of the Glass City 200, will attend this year’s running of the race on Saturday, September 16.



This year’s Glass City 200 is the first in the event’s history to be run under the ASA sanction. Senneker won 85 times in ASA competition and was the 1990 series champion. He’s also one of only two drivers, along with Joe Ruttman, to win an ASA race at Toledo Speedway and win the Glass City 200.



Senneker’s ASA win at Toledo came in the 1992 Toledo 400, and his Glass City 200 wins came in 1970, 1971 and 1977.



Senneker was inducted into the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1988.



Read More: Senneker’s Bluebird #84 Returns to Toledo



In addition, the famed No. 84 Camaro known as “The Bluebird” will be on display throughout the day.



Senneker will be joined by another former ASA winner at Toledo Speedway at the Glass City 200. Wisconsin racer Scott Hansen, the 1989 ASA rookie of the year and a 28-time winner, will also be on hand. Hansen won at Toledo three times; he won the Toledo 400 in 1991 and 1994 and the Glass City 300 in 1996.

ASA legends Bob Senneker, Hansen and Gary St. Amant, plus past Glass City 200 winners Terry Senneker Jr., Johnny Van Doorn, Dennis Strickland and Brian Campbell who is entered in Saturday’s race, will all participate in the on-track autograph session prior to the 200.

Toledo Speedway’s ARCA Salenbein Excavating Late Model Sportsman and ARCA Safety Kleen Factory Stock divisions will also be in competition, with their season championships on the line.

Advance tickets for the Glass City 200 are available at ToledoSpeedway.com and will be available at the gate on race day.

ASA STARS PR