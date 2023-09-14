18 nationalities from four continents: Kenko Miura adds Japan to the NASCAR GP Germany grid

A total of 48 drivers and 15 teams will compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at the NASCAR GP Germany at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. 18 nationalities from four continents – Europe, North America, South America and Asia – will highlight four exciting races in Europe's premier touring car series at Oschersleben, which makes its debut on the NWES schedule with the first German NASCAR race weekend since 2019. Kenko Miura is among the entrants, and the Japanese will bring back his own team by running the #74 Team Japan Needs24 Toyota Camry. The NWES veteran will be looking to leave his mark at a track that is new to all the teams on the grid.



Miura joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2017 and has been a contender for the Legend Trophy ever since. The Tokyo-born driver has a total of three race wins in the special EuroNASCAR 2 classification for drivers aged 40 and older. The 44-year-old will be at the wheel of his Toyota Camry in both championships – EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 – with the ambitions to take home one of the coveted trophies at Oschersleben, where the regular season finale takes place. It's a crucial time of the season, as all drivers will drop their two worst results out of the ten races so far after the NASCAR GP Germany.



"It's exciting to be back in EuroNASCAR," said Miura. "I started my own team at the end of last year and planned to do the full season, but scheduling conflicts threw a wrench in my plans. So I decided to do a part-time program in 2023 and the NASCAR GP Germany at Oschersleben will be my second race weekend after the season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain. We had a good pace there and were able to match the times of the front runners. I'm happy to be back at Oschersleben with my team and to be part of an event that is taking place for the first time. To be the only Japanese driver on the grid is a great honor and I want to fight for trophies.”



While Miura will be flying the flag for Japan, 3F Racing's Ryan Vargas will be wearing the colors of the USA. German-Brazilian Nick Schneider will split himself between two countries for his home race at Oschersleben. The Zwickau native grew up in Germany, but will race under the Brazilian flag as he also holds a passport from the South American country. 3F Racing, Marko Stipp Motorsport and Bremotion will be celebrating their home race, but there are drivers from several European countries looking to crash the Germans' parties. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series offers a colorful grid and a diverse American festival with plenty of on and off track attractions for the whole family.



The NASCAR GP Germany will be held at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on September 23 and 24. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV services around the world. Tune in to experience one of the most international racing series in Europe with drivers and teams from four continents.

NWES PR