NASCAR national series driver Noah Gragson has filed an entry for Saturday’s ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway. Gragson will team up with Rette Jones Racing, co-owned by Terry Jones, a former ARCA Late Model Sportsman champion at Toledo Speedway, along with 2009 ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief Mark Rette.

Gragson started his climb to the NASCAR Cup Series by racing in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West in 2015, winning two races on his way to second in the series championship standings. In 2016, he competed for the ARCA Menards Series East and West championships, winning two races in each series and finishing fifth in the East standings and third in the West.

He made the leap into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2017, winning at Martinsville Speedway as a rookie. In 2018, he won at Kansas Speedway to lock into the Truck Series playoffs, and he reached the final four to compete for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gragson finished third in the finale which was good for second in the championship standings behind Brett Moffitt.

Gragson then made the leap into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, racing his first full-time season for JR Motorsports in 2019. After a winless rookie season, Gragson found his stride the next season when he won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, the first of two 2020 victories. In 2021, he won three more times and raced for the championship at Phoenix Raceway, eventually finishing third in the standings. Then, in 2022, Gragson exploded with eight wins and over 1,000 laps led. He finished second at Phoenix, missing out on the series championship by just 0.397 seconds to winner Ty Gibbs.

Gragson has started 39 NASCAR Cup Series races for Beard Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and most recently LEGACY Motor Club. His best career Cup Series finish is fifth at Daytona in August, 2022.

Gragson has teamed with Rette Jones Racing’s super late model program previously, most notably for the 2022 Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 is set for Saturday, September 16 at Toledo Speedway. The 200-lap super late model headliner will be preceded by championship events for the ARCA Salenbein Excavating Late Model Sportsman and ARCA R&M Recycling Factory Stock divisions. The 200-lap main event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm. For ticket information, please visit ToledoSpeedway.com.

