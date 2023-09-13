Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Hope to Turn the Tide at Bristol Motor Speedway

A solid performance last weekend at Kansas Speedway was thwarted for Muniz and his No. 30 Ford | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang after Muniz suffered a cut tire which sent him hard into the wall at the exit of Turn 4 on Lap 49 – abruptly ending his day. With just three races remaining in his inaugural freshman season at Bristol, Salem (Ind.) Speedway and Toledo Speedway in early October, Muniz and his Mark Rette-led team hope to turn the tide and rekindle some of their early season success. “Frustrating is not even the word to describe the past month and a half or so,” said Muniz. “Just when we think we will have a good race, something will come out, bite us, and ruin the race for us. I hope and pray that we have paid our dues, all of our bad luck is behind us, and we can focus on ending the season on a high note.” Muniz has never competed at the demanding 0.533-mile, but that does not phase the former Malcom in the Middle television star; instead, Muniz is ready to tackle “Thunder Valley” for himself and collect his 10th top-10 finish of the season. “I have been fortunate enough to spend some time in the simulator to get acquainted with Bristol and run plenty of laps. The laps go by quickly, and you must be on top of your game. It will be a challenge, but a challenge that I accept.” To help achieve his 10th top-10 finish of the season or his second top-five run of 2023, Muniz plans to take a conservative approach to the 18th ARCA race of the season. “I know if I want to finish first, I must first finish,” explained Muniz. “That’s a long-time racing phrase, but it is valid for Bristol. With the race set to be a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, it will be a competitive field. “Track position is going to be essential on Thursday. Mark (Rette crew chief) and I will focus on the setup and look to make gains during practice and qualifying and stay in contention by Lap 100. “If we can keep ourselves on the lead lap and in contention and, more importantly, stay out of trouble, we should have a good finish!” The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is also focused on points. With his 18th finish at Kansas, Muniz slipped to fourth in points and sits just three points behind fellow rookie Christian Rose. A strong finish on Thursday night will assist him in reclaiming the points he has recently lost. “We’re chasing more than a good finish on Thursday at Bristol,” added Muniz. “We are chasing points. I don’t know if the championship is possible, but finishing second in points certainly is what we are fighting for over the next three races.”