Race of Champions Foar Score Four Cylinder Dash Series Always a Highlight as Part of Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Dash Series has played a positive role making a huge impact on Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., for the past several years. The tradition will continue this season with another round of the FOAR SCORE Dash Series Triple Challenge.

Three races on Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 make up the Triple Challenge.

This year competitors will race for $373.73-to-win on Friday and Saturday and $50-to-start, with $573.73-to-win and $100-to-start on Sunday. To go along with the race earnings, one driver will earn the “Fred Rounds Cup” and the top-15 drivers will be rewarded for their efforts from Jeff Szafraniec and Rusty Diamond Cores, the FOAR SCORE Fan Club and the Race of Champions with the top spot earning an additional $300 as a bonus. (The top-15 award structure will be as follows; 1.) $300 2.) $200 3.) $125 4.) $100 6.) through 10.) $75 each 11.) through 15.) $50. – in addition to the driver’s racing purse earnings).

“The four cylinder division is where I began and continue to race when I can. I always enjoy rewarding our fellow racers and giving back to the division,” stated Jeff Szafraniec, owner Rusty Diamond Cores. “Everyone in the division works hard and we are fortunate to have so many great races and be a part of Race of Champions weekend as well as continuing this great tradition. We are looking forward to an exciting three days of competition.”

FOAR SCORE Fan Club President Laura Schroeder had this to add, “We enjoy our involvement with the FOAR SCORE Dash Series and are proud to be able to give back to entry level racers who continuously support these events and the club. It’s going to be an exciting weekend at Lake Erie Speedway.”

Tickets and rooms are going fast for Race of Champions Weekend and the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions taking place at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pennsylvania this coming weekend.

The weekend of September 15, 16 and 17 provides the only stock car racing appearance at the ultra-modern speedway which is also the most prestigious and anticipated racing weekend in the region.

The official hotel for the event is the Days Inn; 6101 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16509. Phone Number: 732 749 0110. Email : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . www.wyndhamhotels.com/days-inn/erie-pennsylvania/days-inn-erie/overview

The fun filled weekend of racing and partying concludes with the 73rd Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, “The Greatest tradition in Modified racing”. The 250-lap race for the Race of Champions Modified Series brings a conclusion to Race of Champions Weekend, which is now become a staple at the facility.

Each of the Race of Champions divisions compete over the course of the weekend with marquee events. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds; Race of Champions Super Stocks; Race of Champions Late Models; Race of Champions Street Stocks; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified all compete for glory in a celebration of the sport of short track racing.

Over $100,000 in purse money is available for participants at Race of Champions Weekend. All race winners will receive the traditional Race of Champions Silver Bowl.

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com/schedule. Don’t miss “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”.

Team registration for the race and pit parking is open on MyRacePass; https://www.myracepass.com/series/1810/registrations

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Race of Champions Weekend; the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR