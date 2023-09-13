NBC Sports Delivers Most-Watched Ntt Indycar Series Season in 12 Years

NBC Sports’ 2023 coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the most-watched INDYCAR season in 12 years (since 2011, NBC Sports’ most-watched season on record, and the most-streamed season ever.

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, headlined by Alex Palou’s second career series championship and Josef Newgarden’s Indy 500 victory, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. This ranks as the most-watched season for the INDYCAR SERIES since 2011 (1.39 million viewers, NBCSN/ABC) and the best in NBC Sports history, up 2% vs. last year’s then-record viewership (1.30 million viewers, NBC/USA Network/NBC Sports Digital). TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, tying last year for the highest mark since 2008. NBC’s 13 races posted a TAD of 1.47 million viewers, up 4% vs. last year’s coverage on NBC (1.42 million, 14 races).

Overall viewership was led by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which delivered a TAD of 4.93 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. The race also had a 13 share (percentage of homes watching television at the time of the race), its best in 15 years (2008; 13 share).

Led by comprehensive streaming coverage on Peacock, including the platform’s exclusive presentation of the Honda Indy Toronto on July 16, the 2023 season ranked as the most-streamed INDYCAR season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 58,000 viewers, up 15% vs. 2022.

Locally, Indianapolis led all markets with a 3.26 rating for the season. Following are the Top 10 markets for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

RANK MARKET RATING 1 Indianapolis 3.26 2 Knoxville 1.82 3 Louisville 1.52 4 Greenville 1.39 5 Ft. Myers 1.36 6 Dayton, OH 1.30 7 Milwaukee 1.23 8 Cincinnati 1.20 9 Detroit 1.18 9 Richmond-Petersburg 1.18

NBC SPorts PR