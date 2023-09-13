Majeski, Love Headline Glass City 200 Entry List

Drivers challenging for two of stock car racing’s most prestigious championships headline a strong list of drivers entered for Saturday’s ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway.



NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship contender Ty Majeski and ARCA Menards Series championship leader Jesse Love headline a stout list of drivers who have already filed an entry for the first ASA national tour race at Toledo Speedway since 2003.



Majeski, who drives the No. 66 Ford for ThorSport Racing, kicked off the Truck Series playoffs with a win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and he’s primed to challenge for his first series title. He’s no stranger to competing for championships; Majeski is a four-time ASA Midwest Tour champion and he currently leads the ASA STARS National Tour standings by 93 points over runner-up Cole Butcher.



Love, who drives the No. 20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series, has won nine times so far in 2023 and leads the series standings by 128 points with three races remaining in the season. Love is a two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion, and he finished second in the Shore Lunch 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway in 2022.



Others who have filed an entry for the Glass City 200 include super late model superstar Bubba Pollard, Cole Butcher, Gio Ruggiero, 2022 Glass City 200 winner Blake Rowe, 2007 race winner Brian Campbell, and local favorites David Liaff, Michael Simko, Albert Francis, and Brandon Varney. Liaff is a former Toledo Speedway regular and is the son of former Toledo Speedway Detroit Iron division champion Rob Liaff. Simko is the son of former Toledo Speedway late model winner and ARCA Menards Series competitor David Simko.

FULL ENTRY LIST



The ARCA Salenbein Excavating Late Model Sportsman and ARCA Safety Kleen Factory Stock divisions will also be in action, with season championships on the line for both. Racing action is set to start at 5:30 pm. Advance tickets are available at ToledoSpeedway.com.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR