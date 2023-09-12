William Sawalich / No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT BRISTOL: William Sawalich will be running for the ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend. He currently holds a 20-point lead over second-place Luke Fenhaus. Sawalich needs to finish 14th or better if Fenhaus gets all the bonus points and wins the race on Thursday night. Thursday’s race will be Sawalich’s first at BMS. The 16-year-old will also be running the No 1 SoundGear Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series after the AMSE race.

Current Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Cup Series driver, Ty Gibbs, sat on the pole and won the 2021 race at BMS. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: The AMSE Bush’s Beans 200 at BMS will take place at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 14. The race will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio, and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I’m really looking forward to Thursday night at Bristol. It should be a great showing for the fans. I’ve never raced there, but JGR has had success at the track. I think we can go out and put the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry in Victory Lane this week.”

