Wyatt Coffey signs with MPM Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing officials are excited to announce the signing of 10-year-old up-and-coming racer Wyatt Coffey.

The young racer from Waynesboro, Virginia, is the latest addition to MPM Marketing’s growing client list that includes some of the fastest rising racing stars from the Southeast region.

“We’re honored that Wyatt and his parents, Jeremy and Amanda, trust MPM Marketing to help prepare Wyatt for what I’m sure is going to be an incredible future in racing,” said MPM Marketing founder Tonya McCallister. “He’s already enjoyed so much success at such a young age and I’m certain it’s just the beginning.

“We’ve already got some exciting things lined up for Wyatt. You’ll be seeing a lot of him in the coming years.”

This year alone Coffey has done more than many young racers accomplish in 10 years. He started the season with the goal of capturing the INEX Bandolero Bandit National Championship and is currently second in the standings in that division.

Racing all across the Southeast, this season Coffey has captured 30 victories, 20 of which have counted towards the National Championship.

His victories have come at a variety of tracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auburndale Speedway, Florence Motor Speedway, Caraway Speedway, Wake County Speedway and Dominion Raceway.

This year Coffey has already captured three championships at Atlanta Motor Speedway: the Atlanta Motor Speedway Track Championship, the Furious 5 championship and Thursday Thunder championship. He also captured the Bandolero Bandit Winter Nationals championship this season and currently leads the Virginia State Bandolero Bandit championship standings.

“We are very excited to partner with MPM Marketing,” said Amanda Bradley, Wyatt’s mom and his biggest supporter. “We feel Tonya and her staff are going to do all they can to get Wyatt’s name out there to help him pursue his dreams. She has already helped us in numerous ways and I cannot wait to see where this partnership takes us.

“Her business longevity and what they do as a company speaks for itself. I see and hear things about MPM and their clients everywhere. I can’t wait to see how they help promote Wyatt.”

Coffey is excited for the opportunity to work with McCallister and MPM Marketing as he looks ahead to his racing future.

“I’m really happy I get to work with Miss Tonya,” Coffey said. “She’s already helping me in a lot of ways and I know she’s going to help me as I work towards my dream of racing in NASCAR.”

