3F Racing and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas set for EuroNASCAR debut in Germany

3F Racing will join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series grid for the NASCAR GP Germany in Oschersleben on September 23-24. The team owned by Dennis Hirtz will field the #30 Chevrolet Camaro with Ryan Vargas at the wheel in EuroNASCAR PRO. Vargas is the Head of Team and Driver Development in the organization with German roots that has been working on a NASCAR Cup Series program in the USA for two years. The American has 67 Xfinity Series and two Truck Series starts under his belt, but will make his first ever outing in NASCAR’s official European Championship.



The 22-year-old will take on the NWES elite in EuroNASCAR PRO at a race track that is new to all teams in the championship. The new home of the NASCAR GP Germany is located close to Magdeburg and already hosted famous GT, touring car and open wheel races in its history. The Motorsport Arena Oschersleben is 3.696 kilometers long and consists of 14 challenging turns. Vargas will be among several drivers on the grid that will turn their first laps at a circuit that has been the stage for plenty of exciting action since its opening.



Hirtz has been working on his 3F Racing project for two years now and already competed at Late Model level in the US. The next step is to finally make the Cup Series debut and enter the biggest NASCAR stage in the world. Vargas will be the twelfth US American NASCAR driver to compete in a EuroNASCAR race and challenge the best NASCAR drivers from Europe.



“I am incredibly humbled to make the trip to Germany to run in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Race with my friends at 3F Racing,” said Vargas, “It’s always been a dream of mine to race overseas and to do that with the support of my friends at Critical Path Security makes it all the more special. I’ve been a fan of the series for quite some time and the idea of taking on a new challenge in a whole different car and track is an exciting one.”



“It’s an honor to finally hit the track with 3F Racing on their home turf. The process of helping them expand their footprint in the US with the Late Model program has been a fun project to say the least, and I firmly believe that us making this race happen will only bring more eyes to the program.” he continued. 3F Racing will get technical support from one of EuroNASCAR’s best teams: Team Bleekemolen. The Dutch organization led by the legendary Bleekemolen family will service the #30 Chevrolet Camaro that will be fielded officially as a 3F Racing entry in Oschersleben.



The NASCAR GP Germany in Oschersleben will take place on September 23-24 and host the 2023 regular season finale. After this race, all drivers must drop their two worst results from ten races so far before heading to the double-point EuroNASCAR Finals at Circuit Zolder in October. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world. Make sure to not miss 3F Racing’s and Vargas’ NWES debut in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

NWES PR