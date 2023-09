History, Tradition and a Great Atmosphere Highlight Race of Champions Weekend and “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

The history surrounding the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 is incredible. From Hully Bunn and his first victory at Langhorne, to Andy Jankowiak and his win at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pennsylvania and everywhere in between the race has become the cornerstone of modified racing.

It is a tradition rich in motorsports history with a great atmosphere. Pre-race pomp and circumstance, a festival of short track racing, a celebration of the sport. The names, the glory, the feelings all add to the conclusion when one individual stands alone with the Al Gerber Trophy on Sunday evening.

“That is our goal,” stated Andy Jankowiak, who last won the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250. “It is so prestigious and now my name is on that trophy. It’s an honor beyond words and one that we are truly proud of. We have a busy week, but we will be there and our goal is to return to victory lane.”

To do so Jankowiak will fend off a strong field of contenders for the glory and the $15,000 that goes to the winner.

Tickets and rooms are going fast for Race of Champions Weekend and the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions taking place at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pennsylvania this coming weekend.

The weekend of September 15, 16 and 17 provides the only stock car racing appearance at the ultra-modern speedway which is also the most prestigious and anticipated racing weekend in the region.

The official hotel for the event is the Days Inn; 6101 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16509. Phone Number: 732 749 0110. Email : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . www.wyndhamhotels.com/days- inn/erie-pennsylvania/days- inn-erie/overview

The fun filled weekend of racing and partying concludes with the 73rd Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, “The Greatest tradition in Modified racing”. The 250-lap race for the Race of Champions Modified Series brings a conclusion to Race of Champions Weekend, which is now become a staple at the facility.

Each of the Race of Champions divisions compete over the course of the weekend with marquee events. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds; Race of Champions Super Stocks; Race of Champions Late Models; Race of Champions Street Stocks; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash; Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified all compete for glory in a celebration of the sport of short track racing.

Over $100,000 in purse money is available for participants at Race of Champions Weekend.

All race winners will receive the traditional Race of Champions Silver Bowl.

Lap sponsorships are available through Race of Champions official, Laura Schroeder for the 250-lap event. Schroeder can be reached via e-mail at ; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com/ schedule. Don’t miss “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”.

Team registration for the race and pit parking is open on MyRacePass; https://www.myracepass.com/ series/1810/registrations

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Race of Champions Weekend; the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

