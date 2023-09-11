Fresh Off Test Session, Pollard to Compete at Glass City 200

Bubba Pollard has officially filed his entry for the ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16.

The Senoia, GA driver has two previous starts at Toledo Speedway. He contested an ASA/CRA Super Series/ASA Midwest Tour combination event at the half-mile in April 2013, finishing fifth in the race. He also has an ARCA Menards Series start at Toledo in 2015, when he finished 18th after getting collected in a six-car wreck in the final 25 laps.

He recently completed a test at Toledo Speedway on Friday, September 8 to prepare for the Glass City 200, his first start in the prestigious event. He won the ASA STARS National Tour stop at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May and sits fourth in series points.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/ glasscity200tickets.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

