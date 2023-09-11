Chevrolet Wins 2023 Ntt Indycar Series Manufacturer Championship

Chevrolet has won the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES (NICS) Manufacturer Championship for the eighth time since it returned to the Series in 2012.

“It is an honor to receive the 2023 INDYCAR Manufacturer Championship trophy on behalf of Chevrolet,” said Jim Campbell, US Vice President Performance and Motorsports.

“This championship is a result of teamwork, preparation, and execution on track throughout the season. Thanks to our powertrain engineers, our technical partners at Ilmor and our race teams, including Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, Arrow McLaren, AJ Foyt Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Paretta Autosport for their combined efforts that resulted in delivering our eighth championship since 2012.”

In the 12 seasons of the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 twin turbo direct injected INDYCAR engine, Team Chevy drivers have amassed 111 wins of the 198 races to date – an impressive 58.6%. Team Chevy drivers have been crowned champion seven times since 2012 and scored five Indianapolis 500 wins.

All of Chevrolet’s full-time teams contributed valuable time and effort toward the seventh NICS Manufacturer Championship. Team Penske, with drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin; Ed Carpenter Racing, with drivers Rinus VeeKay and Ryan Hunter-Reay; Arrow McLaren, with drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi; AJ Foyt Racing, with drivers Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen; and Juncos Hollinger Racing, with drivers Callum Ilott and Agustin Canapino, were instrumental in Team Chevy’s success.

Although having less than half of the total car count, Chevy powered drivers maximized all their available support, engineering tools and simulator time to enable performance growth that translated to consistency and strong results.

Since 2012, in addition to the eight Manufacturer Championships, Chevrolet has won seven driver championships with Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Power (2014 and 2022), Scott Dixon (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Newgarden (2017 and 2019).

Additionally, the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 engine powered drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan (2013), Juan Pablo Montoya (2015) Will Power (2018), Simon Pagenaud (2019) and Josef Newgarden (2023).

Previously, Chevrolet competed in Indy-style racing as a manufacturer of V8 engines from 1986-93 and 2002-05, powering 111 wins, one manufacturer championship in 2002, seven Indianapolis 500 wins and six driver championships.

